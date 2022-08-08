Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock
Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
Motley Fool
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
StreetInsider.com
DA Davidson Downgrades Opportunity Financial LLC (OPFI) to Neutral
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Paysafe (PSFE) PT Lowered to $3 at RBC Capital, Downgraded to Sector Perform
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
StreetInsider.com
DA Davidson Downgrades Okta, Inc (OKTA) to Neutral
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Underweight
StreetInsider.com
Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral
StreetInsider.com
Morgan Stanley Upgrades CLP Holdings Ltd (2:HK) (CLPHY) to Equalweight
StreetInsider.com
Okta (OKTA) Downgraded on Increasing Sales Turnover Concerns
StreetInsider.com
Cazoo (CZOO) Gains 9% After Double Upgrade at Berenberg
StreetInsider.com
Century Aluminum (CENX) PT Lowered to $12 at Compass Point
StreetInsider.com
Accel Entertainment (ACEL) PT Lowered to $12 at JPMorgan
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Neutral
StreetInsider.com
TaskUs (TASK) Downgraded as 'Meaningful Headwinds Ahead' - Goldman Sachs
StreetInsider.com
Goldman Sachs Upgrades KT&G Corporation (033780:KS) (KTCIF) to Neutral
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Expedia (EXPE) PT Lowered to $120 at Argus
StreetInsider.com
Allstate (ALL) PT Lowered to $139 at Goldman Sachs
