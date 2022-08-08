ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock

Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today

Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Downgrades Opportunity Financial LLC (OPFI) to Neutral

DA Davidson analyst Chris Brendler downgraded Opportunity Financial LLC (NYSE: OPFI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Underweight#Jpmorgan#Cvna#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Downgrades Okta, Inc (OKTA) to Neutral

DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded Okta, Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant downgraded Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Okta (OKTA) Downgraded on Increasing Sales Turnover Concerns

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Buy by DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger on Wednesday. The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cazoo (CZOO) Gains 9% After Double Upgrade at Berenberg

Shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE: CZOO) are up almost 9% today after Berenberg analyst Saim Saeed upgraded from Sell to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Century Aluminum (CENX) PT Lowered to $12 at Compass Point

Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accel Entertainment (ACEL) PT Lowered to $12 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Omer Sander lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk downgraded iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs (TASK) Downgraded as 'Meaningful Headwinds Ahead' - Goldman Sachs

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with its price target lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Expedia (EXPE) PT Lowered to $120 at Argus

Argus analyst John Staszak lowered the price target on Expedia (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Allstate (ALL) PT Lowered to $139 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Alex Scott ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy