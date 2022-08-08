Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Governor Abbott accepts Nexstar debate
AUSTIN – Today, Governor Greg Abbott is honored to accept an invitation from Nexstar Media Group for the Texas Gubernatorial Debate to take place in the Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar was the first debate invitation that Texans for Greg Abbott received. The candidates for Governor of Texas will meet...
Abbott, O’Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate
Abbott and O’Rourke would answer questions from a panel of journalists, as well as questions from voters around the state.
Opinion: Should Governor Greg Abbott Resign? Many Texans Say YES
Across the state and the nation, Greg Abbott has been criticized more brutally than any Texas governor in recent history. Although the recent poll shows he's leading by 49.5% compared to O'Rourke's 39.9%, many see him as an embarrassment and a threat. For the first time in his career, almost half of Texans want to see Gov. Abbott out of office.
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas
NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
KHOU
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
KBTX.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."
"More migrants have died on the U.S. side of the southern border in the LAST 9 MONTHS than in any full year in our nation’s history. Pres. Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences. It’s time he does his job to secure the border & save lives." Texas Gov Greg Abbott.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Chief Border Patrol Agent, Governor, Congressman weigh in on criminal elements of border crisis
EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said. At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke...
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
everythinglubbock.com
Governor Abbott announces Governor’s Small Business Series in Lubbock on Aug. 25
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Governor Greg Abbott today [Tuesday] announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Lubbock on Thursday, August 25. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".
Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
Texas DPS: Social media companies underreporting potential threats
Dale Avant, chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, revealed those types of threats are under-reported Monday at the Texas Capitol.
