Pump Patrol: Tracking the latest gas prices across Bronx, Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Gas prices appear to be on the decline in New York City, making for some good news for those last-minute summer travelers.

It was about a month and a half ago that the average price to fill up was $5.20 per gallon in the city. That number today is at $4.42 per gallon, according to AAA.

The national average sits at $4.05 for comparison.

However, the city is still ways away from the NYC average of $3.30 per gallon last year.

The cheapest prices in the Bronx can be found at the Gulf gas station on 1255 E Gun Hill Road for $4.17 and the Sunoco station at 1665 Bartow Ave. for $4.19.

In Brooklyn, Pure Energy at 10 Malcom X Blvd. has prices starting at $3.96, while the Conoco station at 176 McGuiness Blvd. sits at $3.99.

To check the cheapest prices in your area, click here .

