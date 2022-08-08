Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs to cut ties with Jason Heyward after the season
The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball's most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. "We’re not going have him with the team next year," Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday....
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
theScore
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
Cubs Announce Decision On All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder
We've seen the last of veteran outfielder Jason Heyward in a Chicago Cubs uniform. On Monday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced that Heyward, who is currently on the injured list, won't be returning to the field this season. In addition, the Cubs are planning to release the...
FOX Sports
Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez not in Cubs' Tuesday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, but he's taking a seat for the second game of the series. Franmil Reyes will replace Velazquez at designated hitter and bat fifth in what will be his Cubs debut.
Yardbarker
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
Fox News
Cardinals sweep Yankees behind home runs from Nolan Arenado, Paul DeJong
Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep. St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.
Harrison Bader pens emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals
Just a week after a shocking trade to the New York Yankees, Harrison Bader penned an emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees sent shockwaves throughout baseball. No one expected Bader, one of the best center fielders in baseball, to be on the move, let alone available in trade talks before the Aug. 2 deadline.
