ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Best Way to Volunteer in Amarillo is Simple

As human beings, we have the instincts to give back. We have a tendency to help and give of our time. Sometimes finding the perfect place to give that time can be tough. We need an easy way to connect with organizations and non-profits. There's a perfect place in Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Food Drink Info#Travel Guide#Patios#Get Out#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
101.9 The Bull

Need Some STEAM In Your Life? Snapology Coming To Amarillo.

When we moved to Amarillo, one of the things we asked people about was what schools offer GT and STEAM classes. The resounding response we got was, well none really. This was something that bothered us a fair amount. Our oldest son had tested out as a GT student back in Austin since his 1st grade year, and he'd been in that sort of learning ever since. Meeting with schools in the area, we found that those types of education were only offered in AFTER school settings.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls

If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Have A Coke, and A Smile

Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews working on Star Lodge Fire

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 10 The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on the fire, which resulted in two alarms and “significant damage” to the impacted building. Original: AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
LUBBOCK, TX
moderncampground.com

Roberts Resorts Expands RV Park Portfolio with Colorado, Texas Acquisitions

In the continued expansion of its portfolio, Roberts Resorts recently acquired two additional RV parks in Amarillo, Texas and Durango, Colorado. According to a press release, Roberts Resorts’ latest additions include the 189-site Oasis RV Resort in Amarillo and the 126-site Oasis RV Resort in Durango. The company plans...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

2 Alarm Fire In Amarillo

A 2-alarm fire at North Jefferson Street and Northwest 11th Avenue has fire officials investigating. Amarillo Fire crews responded to the blaze at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night to find fire and smoke showing at a large garage. The blaze was brought under control by 11:00 p.m, with significant damage to...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy