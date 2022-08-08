Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Romania's wheat harvest down 15-18% this year, minister says
BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
Romanian wheat harvest may drop 18% this year -agriculture minister
BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state, one of the bloc's largest grain exporters, reaped a record grain crop in...
Agriculture Online
Russia may allow rapeseed exports from its region close to Asia
MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed to the government that rapeseed exports be allowed from the country's far east, which borders several Asian countries, and from its Baltic exclave Kaliningrad. The exports could be allowed for one year starting from Sept. 1, the ministry said in...
Agriculture Online
Malaysia's August 1-10 Palm Oil Exports Seen At 339,669 Tonnes - Amspec Agri
Aug 10 (Reuters) - * MALAYSIA'S AUGUST 1-10 PALM OIL EXPORTS SEEN AT 339,669 TONNES VERSUS JULY 1-10 AT 308,290 TONNES - AMSPEC AGRI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Agriculture Online
Philippines says Q2 agricultural output down 0.6% y/y
MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production contracted at an annual pace of 0.6% by value in the second quarter, government data showed on Monday. Crops, which accounted for about 55% of the sector's overall production, declined 2.8% despite a 0.7% rise in paddy rice harvest....
Washington Examiner
Egypt frets as Ethiopia's mega dam prepares to come online
As Ethiopia raced to complete work on the largest dam in Africa last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed his country will not stand to lose "one drop of water" from the Nile River that has been its lifeblood for millennia. As Ethiopia readies to finish work on the...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam July rice exports down 19.8% m/m at 582,635 tonnes - customs
HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in July fell 19.8% from the previous month to 582,635 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed. The country's rice exports in the first seven months of the year rose 17.3% year on year to 4.08 million tonnes valued at $2.56 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Agriculture Online
Indonesia lowers export tax threshold on crude palm oil to $680/T -ministry
JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia has started to impose export tax on crude palm oil from when the government's reference price is above $680 per tonne, lower than above $750 per tonne previously, a finance ministry document showed. The new threshold has taken effect from Tuesday. (Reporting by Fransiska...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam cuts MFN tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%
HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam on Monday cut its Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%, the government said, as it seeks to help ease inflationary pressure. The MFN tariff is a standard rate applied in trading between World Trade Organization (WTO) members, unless a...
Agriculture Online
Brazil fertilizer import bonanza exposes logistical gaps
BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's plan to boost internal fertilizer supplies cannot succeed without infrastructure investments, a government official told Reuters on Monday after a strong importing season exposed domestic logistical woes. Brazil announced its plan in April to reduce reliance on imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in...
Agriculture Online
Yemen has enough wheat for two-and-a-half months, document shows
ADEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yemen has secured enough wheat to cover two-and-a-half months of consumption, a commerce ministry document dated Aug. 4 showed, as global disruptions and local currency instability risk deepening the war-torn country's hunger crisis. A review by the internationally recognised government in Aden showed 176,400 tonnes...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn and soybeans slip after Midwest rains, USDA data awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Monday as improved weather in parts of the U.S. Midwestern farm belt boosted harvest prospects for crops stressed recently by high temperatures and dryness. Chicago Board of Trade wheat firmed as the dollar softened, although gains were limited...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships sailed from Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by...
Agriculture Online
Tyson Foods beats quarterly revenue estimates
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc quarterly revenue beat estimates on Monday, as demand for its higher-priced chicken and beef remained steady in the face of decades-high inflation. The Jimmy Dean sausage maker's sales increased to $13.50 billion in the third quarter from $12.48 billion a year earlier. Analysts...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India could scrap wheat import duty to cool domestic prices, say sources
MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India could scrap a 40% duty on wheat imports and cap the amount of stocks traders can hold to try to dampen record high domestic prices in the world's second-biggest producer, government and trade officials told Reuters on Monday. Late in the day, the trade...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, bringing total to 12 under new deal
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports, bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12. The Ocean Lion left for South Korea,...
Agriculture Online
China July pork prices surge 25% on-month -statistics bureau
Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices in July surged 25.6% on a monthly basis, said the statistics bureau on Wednesday, attributing the gains to production capacity cuts, farmers holding back pigs from market and a recovery in consumer demand. On an annual basis, pork prices were also up 20.2%...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn near 1-week high on U.S. weather; wheat up for 3rd session
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures ticked higher on Wednesday to trade near a one-week high touched in the previous session, as concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest supported the market. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session, although hopes of more...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans gain as U.S. crop ratings decline
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures climbed to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday on lower weekly U.S. crop condition ratings and worries that hot, dry weather in the western Midwest forecast would continue to stress crops. Wheat was also firmer as the...
