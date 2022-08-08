ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna returning to Orioles' bench Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna was the Orioles' leadoff man and starting right fielder in Monday's series opener, but he's returning to the bench a day later. Anthony Santander will shift to right field and Cedric Mullins will be at the top of the order for Baltimore. Terrin Vavra will enter the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ryan McKenna batting leadoff Monday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Ryan McKenna as their starter in right field for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will cover right field and hit out of the leadoff spot Monday while Anthony Santander takes over at designated hitter, Adley Rutschman moves back behind home plate, and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/9/2022

This is game two of this AL East rivalry series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles have been killing it lately, making that push for the playoffs for the first time in quite a while. The Blue Jays are looking to hold strong in their division to see the playoffs […] The post MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD

