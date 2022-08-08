(Wayland, Mich.) – Gun Lake Casino (GLC) announced details of its most recent distribution of team member bonuses of over $750,000. Such bonus incentive payments are regularly distributed on a quarterly basis as a means of recognizing the essential role of each team member. Since 2011, GLC has awarded over $22 million through the bonus program to its team members. Along with bonuses, GLC offers an industry leading wage and benefits package to further its commitment to being the best employer in West Michigan.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO