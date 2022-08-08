Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Opinion: Cryptocurrency Could Be the Future of Finance, but that's Not Why Most People Are Purchasing It
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?
Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
NEWSBTC
SOURCE Looks to Supercharge Cross-Chain dApps & Smart Contracts with Airdrop, Mainnet Launch
With an intelligently-designed airdrop, a focus on enterprise development and partnerships, and cross-chain functionality, the $SOURCE Blockchain is poised to quickly rise amongst the industry’s biggest and best. On Thursday, August 4th, Source Protocol Ltd announced the test net launch of the next standout blockchain to hit the crypto...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Circle plans to only support Ethereum PoS chain after Merge is complete
On Tuesday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, pledged its full support for the transition of Ethereum to a proof-of-stake, or PoS, blockchain after the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. The firm views the Merge as an important milestone in the scaling of the Ethereum ecosystem, writing:. “USDC has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Scott Purcell’s New Web3 Startup Fortress Blockchain Raises $22.5 Million Seed Round
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
decrypt.co
Binance Is Not Ruling Out Support for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork
Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, said today that it would not rule out support for Ethereum’s upcoming controversial fork, ETHPoW. The exchange announced it would support “the merge”—a protocol change expected to take place on or around September 19, which completes Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. That much was expected.
forkast.news
Blockchain is needed for metaverse interoperability: Klaytn
Sam Sangmin Seo, the head of South Korea’s Klaytn Foundation, says blockchain technology plays a crucial part in metaverse technology because it provides interoperability between different metaverses. Fast facts. “Blockchain can provide means to implement virtual economy in the metaverse,” Seo said. “But this is not everything. Blockchain...
kitco.com
The growing "bitcoin, not crypto" movement
It's easy to forget that before Terra/Luna and Celsius imploded, they were the hottest thing in crypto. Venture capitalists and others who invested early collected obscene yields while the value of their tokens soared. Bitcoin's returns looked small and frail by comparison. So vast amounts of capital flowed into Luna...
forkast.news
Affairs of the art: Why NFT creators have fallen for Tezos
Proof-of-stake blockchain network Tezos became one of six blockchains in the first batch of integrations with China’s state-backed Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) two years ago. But since then, Beijing has clamped down on the use of blockchain for cryptocurrency transactions and mining. Despite Chinese restrictions, Tezos has quietly grown...
forkast.news
Issue tokens later for growth, not for initial fundraising, advises Binance chief Changpeng Zhao
Web3 companies should issue tokens to accelerate growth, not to gather initial funds, said Binance founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Changpeng “CZ” Zhao at a fireside chat at Korea Blockchain Week 2022 on Tuesday. Fast facts. “When people come into Web3 and want to develop applications, projects...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise in broad gains; Solana jumps; BNB adds to surge
Bitcoin and Ethereum rose in broad-based gains in cryptocurrencies that drove all other tokens higher in the top 10 list by market capitalization in afternoon trading in Asia on Monday. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, added 3.3% in the 24 hours to 3:30 p.m. in Hong Kong to...
forkast.news
Amid possible shutdown, Tencent’s NFT marketplace slows new releases
Tencent’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Huanhe has not issued a new NFT for sale in a month, the first time that no new NFTs have been issued for an entire month since last October. Fast facts. At the end of July, local media cited insider sources that Tencent was...
biztoc.com
Las Vegas-based Fortress Blockchain Technologies, which is building financial, regulatory, and tech B2B infrastructure for Web3 companies, raised a $22.5M seed
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
forkast.news
‘The Merge’ can make crypto payments mainstream again: Vitalik Buterin
Once we have scaling technology […] it actually becomes possible to really try to make crypto payments more mainstream again,” Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said during his keynote speech at the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 conference on Monday. Fast facts. “Cryptocurrency payments sort of became less popular after...
blockworks.co
Funding Wrap: Gaming Startups Still a Hot Item for Venture Capitalists
Play-to-earn gaming companies and services remain popular among investors looking to inject money into the crypto space. Most recently, Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) funneled $6 million into Web3 startup Halliday, which allows its gaming clientele to buy and use digital assets in the metaverse. Hashed, a_capital, SV Angel and other investors also participated in the funding.
Comments / 0