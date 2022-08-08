Read full article on original website
Rising concrete prices to impact Hawaii construction and development
HONOLULU (KITV4) To make concrete, you need cement, and like almost everything, the price of this material is going up dramatically. Industry experts predict a 30 to 60 percent increase in concrete prices by the end of this year and into 2023. Construction experts say the dramatic increase in concrete...
The Good Table 2022 - Participating Restaurants
Aging Well: Help fight food insecurity among Hawai'i's kupuna through 14th Annual 'The Good Table'. It’s time for Lanakila Meals on Wheels’ major fundraising event of the year, the 14th annual "The Good Table." By teaming up with honorary chair Chef Alan Wong and some of Hawaii's favorite restaurants, Lanakila Meals on Wheels is turning one meal into many – all to benefit Hawai'i's kupuna.
Kauai baby recovering from cancer returns to Hawaii after more than 8-months away
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Kauai baby on the road to recovery against leukemia, is finally back in the islands after spending more than 8-months at Seattle Children's Hospital. 10-month-old Seeley Borges and her parents touched down on Oahu on Sunday, greeted by Hawaiian Airlines agents with pikake lei.
Teacher Shortage in Hawaii
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.
Sunday forecast: Weather pattern shifting today, enhanced showers for some spots, trade winds expected back
PUKALANI, Maui ( KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds across the southern end of the state will spread over the remaining islands as the day wears on. A drier airmass moving in from the east will produce fair trade wind weather for most areas...
Hawaii's opioid crisis worsens as providers urge state to invest in treatment, prevention
Jeff Nash has knows firsthand the dangers of opioids. The former heroin addict who now runs the state's largest drug treatment center says he's seen a 20% jump in recent years in the number of residents at Habilitat addicted to the drugs.
DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a...
Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on Aug. 6. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima, however, continues to live on.
School supplies fully subsidized at 20 elementary schools in state's pilot program
NAALEHU (KITV4) -- Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) officials have rolled out a program that will cover the cost of school supplies at 20 elementary schools. The newly enacted pilot program, (Act 142, Session Laws Hawai‘i 2022), provides families of schools eligible for Title I funding with free school supplies to set students up for educational success.
Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.
