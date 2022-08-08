ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Rising concrete prices to impact Hawaii construction and development

HONOLULU (KITV4) To make concrete, you need cement, and like almost everything, the price of this material is going up dramatically. Industry experts predict a 30 to 60 percent increase in concrete prices by the end of this year and into 2023. Construction experts say the dramatic increase in concrete...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

The Good Table 2022 - Participating Restaurants

Aging Well: Help fight food insecurity among Hawai'i's kupuna through 14th Annual 'The Good Table'. It’s time for Lanakila Meals on Wheels’ major fundraising event of the year, the 14th annual "The Good Table." By teaming up with honorary chair Chef Alan Wong and some of Hawaii's favorite restaurants, Lanakila Meals on Wheels is turning one meal into many – all to benefit Hawai'i's kupuna.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Teacher Shortage in Hawaii

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KITV.com

Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on Aug. 6. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima, however, continues to live on.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

School supplies fully subsidized at 20 elementary schools in state's pilot program

NAALEHU (KITV4) -- Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) officials have rolled out a program that will cover the cost of school supplies at 20 elementary schools. The newly enacted pilot program, (Act 142, Session Laws Hawai‘i 2022), provides families of schools eligible for Title I funding with free school supplies to set students up for educational success.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

WWII Remains Identified

Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California. Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI

