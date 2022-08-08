ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Dietitians Agree: This Is The One Surprisingly High-Sugar Dressing You Should Never Use (It’s Not Ranch!)

By Faith Geiger
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Salads can be a great, nutrient-packed meal option for anyone trying to lose weight or simply lead a healthy lifestyle. However, whether or not your salad is actually healthy is completely dependent on the ingredients you put in it—and that includes the dressing. While there are some obvious fattening options to steer clear of, such as creamy ranch or Caesar, there’s one type of dressing you may be surprised to hear is actually so bad for your health: fat-free varieties.

That’s right: fat-free salad dressing can have serious consequences on your health and may actually lead to weight gain. To learn why, we spoke to health experts Joy Dixon, MPH, CHC of Order Up Vegan, Heather Hanks, MS, of Life Insurance Star, and Lisa Richards, CNC, of The Candida Diet. Find all of their expert insight below!

High-Sugar Content Of Fat-Free Salad Dressing

Although fat-free dressings may sound like a healthier option than the alternative—especially if you're trying to lose weight—it turns out that this usually isn't the case. That's because these varieties are typically packed with sugar. "Fat-free salad dressing often contains more sugar in order to make up for the lack of fat," Dixon warns. Who knew?!

"Fat-free salad dressings—including French and Italian dressings—are terrible for weight loss because they contain sugar and empty calories," Hanks agrees, noting that these dressings are "not much healthier for you than drinking sugar water."

And while you may think fat is your number one enemy when it comes to weight loss, Hanks says sugar is the real culprit to look out for. "Refined sugar has been linked to numerous health problems, including heart disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, obesity, and even cancer," she warns.

Additionally, fat is actually an essential part of a balanced diet—which means you'll definitely want some form of healthy fats in your salad. "If the rest of your salad is lacking healthy fat ingredients like nuts or avocado, this could lead to your body not absorbing many of the beneficial nutrients found in salads," Richards says. "Therefore, adding a little dressing that contains fat could help you get more benefits from your salad."

If you're looking for a healthier alternative, Hanks recommends whipping up your own olive oil-based dressing. "You can use two parts olive oil with one part vinegar (fermented red wine vinegar) in the form of two tablespoons of olive oil and one tablespoon vinegar. You can also use freshly squeezed lemon juice in place of vinegar. Add in some of your favorite spices, such as oregano, salt, garlic, and cumin. The healthy fats in olive oil will help you absorb the antioxidants from the herbs and the rest of your meal, which can help reduce inflammation and fight obesity," she concludes. Yum!

