Good Morning CaneSport 8.8.22

Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, we’ll be back on the practice field today, so stay tuned for the news coming out of that. And to hold you over until then we have several new stories this a.m. First up is a closer look at Conrad Hussey, who is a Penn State commitment. Might he flip to Miami, with coaches pursuing him hard? And then we also have some team updates heading into practice, catching up with Jakai Clark, Jared Harrison-Hunte and Jalen Rivers. Don’t miss what they are saying.

From over the weekend there was an onslaught of news. That included a commitment from center prospect Connor Lew – we had a story on that decision and also caught up with his coach for a closer look at what Miami’s landed. That was revealing.

On Friday we also began our coverage of fall practice. That opening day included a full analysis of weight gains/uniform number changes on the newly released roster. We had practice videos (which we continued at Saturday’s practice). And after practice we caught up with strength coach Aaron Feld, an interview you do not want to miss. Then there were post-practice updates with Tyler Van Dyke, Jahfari Harvey and Will Mallory. And, of course, we got Mario Cristobal’s take off the first day’s work.

That progressed into Saturday, when we had more updates off the practice field – with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and players Xavier Restrepo, Jalen Rivers and Tyrique Stevenson. We also had you covered at CanesFest, with an update live from there talking with fans.

And we had a lot of other news Saturday and Sunday as well – Top recruiting priorities Hykeem Williams and Mark Fletcher shared their thoughts, plus we talked with Cane 2024 commitment Antione Jackson.

And we had interviews that went up with Waynmon Steed, Logan Sagapolu, Gil Frierson, Isaiah Horton and Henry Parrish. If that wasn’t enough, we also broke down the older “now or never” players on the roster that Miami needs to step up.

So yes, there’s a lot for Miami fans to sink their teeth into.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Miami Hurricanes center Jakai Clark set to battle to hold onto starting job: “I expect to compete”

Jalen Rivers sees “crazy” gains in weight room says Mario Cristobal’s “intensity changed the room and culture”

Miami Hurricanes LB Waynmon Steed ready to persevere once again: “We want to become the best defense in the ACC”

RB Henry Parrish: “I feel our backfield is the best in the country”

PRACTICE NO. 2:

OPENING FALL PRACTICE ON FRIDAY:

Mario Cristobal pleased with “Solid Day 1” of fall camp: “Not where it needs to be … but some positive results”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Which WRs will step up? … Posted by Rosiecane

To continue on Good Morning Canesports main talking point, which WRs will step up this year?

I had hoped Jacoby George would be one, but I continue to hear nothing but negative comments about him being a tip flight player…..so I’m going with Keyshawn Smith, who looked solid LY….I’m not confident, but hopeful maybe Ladson?……maybe Brinson can elevate his game and consistency a few notches?

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

Natty. That’s what I want. National championship, ACC championship. A championship, that’s what I want. DT Jared Harrison-Hunte

• Click here for a limited time, register and get an unprecedented 12 months for only $1.00

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Lastly, Have a great day!