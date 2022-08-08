Read full article on original website
NBC12
Fox tests positive for rabies near Richmond National Battlefield Park
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District says a fox tested positive for the rabies virus in the Mechanicsville area. The health district says the fox was in the areas surrounding Totopotomoy Creek and Richmond National Battlefield Park, including areas along Shelton Pointe Drive, the Bluffs at Bell Creek and Avondale subdivisions.
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
PHOTOS: Fire in Henrico apartment destroys home, displaces three people
According to Assistant Chief Henry Rosenbaum, the fire began in one of the ground-level apartments of the building. A man and two children in the home were preparing to cook a meal when a pan caught on fire, Rosenbaum said.
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
NBC12
Police: Rabid fox reportedly tried to attack kitten in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have confirmed a third positive rabies case in the county. On Aug. 5, police were called to A.P. Hill Avenue in the Varina area for a potential rabies exposure involving a kitten and a fox. “It was reported that a fox had attempted to...
Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts issue spike alert due to rise in overdoses
Chesterfield County and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have issued a spike alert for the Metro-Richmond area due to "an acute spike in overdoses."
wvtf.org
Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News...
cbs19news
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives large donation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated presented the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with a check for $10,000 Monday. That translates into meals for 40,000 people. The two companies have been looking for ways to support Charlottesville families that have been impacted by inflation. "This donation of...
NBC12
Chesterfield plans community meeting on new proposed park
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents are invited to learn more about a new proposed park in the county on Wednesday. The county is looking to build the new Anna and Charles Ficke Park on Conifer Road in the Dale District. Residents can stop by the Chesterfield Community Development...
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
As school year nears, larger Central Virginia schools facing teacher shortages
Time is ticking for many school districts to try to hire more staff before students return to learn.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp closure on Powhite Parkway
The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced a ramp closure on Powhite Parkway scheduled for later this week.
Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air
When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?
If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Richmond health leader encourages vaccination amid reported polio case
The investigation into a polio case in New York, the first case of the potentially deadly disease in the U.S. in a decade, was surprising for Dr. Viray, but she said there is no need for alarm.
Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial.
