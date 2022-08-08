ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

TOKYO (AP) _ Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (NTTYY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.84 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $23.69 billion in the period.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

