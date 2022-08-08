Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks
Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
Kylie Jenner Doesn't Play Around When Travis Scott Wants A Sandwich
Sandwiches — the food of the everyman. According to Five Thirty Eight, approximately 49% of adults across the United States will consume at least one sandwich on any day of the year. Few foods are more versatile than this lunchtime staple. Whether you are a sourdough lover or a rye bread fiend, anything go can between those two slices of bread. Sandwiches can be packed with proteins, cheeses, spreads, sauces, and veggies. They can be sweet or savory, hot or cold, vegan or gluten-free. The real question is, is there anything a sandwich can't be? If you are a fan of this quick and easy meal, here are several sandwiches you'll want to make every day of the week.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Romantic Embrace As They Flaunt Their Private Jets: Photo
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some options when it comes to flying: the couple own not one, but two private jets. The cosmetics mogul, 25, showed off the planes as she embraced her rapper boyfriend, 31, on a tarmac in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, July 15. Their oldest child Stormi Webster, 4, was also in on the hug, rocking a cute summer dress. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Kylie cheekily wrote in the caption along with the black-and-white picture.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lamar Odom Spotted Out In Los Angeles After Accusing Ex-Manager Of Holding His Social Media Hostage
Lamar Odom isn't letting his war with his ex-manager bother him. The 42-year-old ex-NBA star looked ready to tackle the world despite having no control over his social media. In photos obtained by Radar, Lamar appeared relaxed as he stepped out for a day of pampering in Los Angeles, marking his first sighting since alleging his former management team is holding his accounts hostage. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Lamar has already lawyered up in an attempt to regain access to his social media. We're told he's ready to fight his ex-manager over the issue. Lamar was photographed taking a peaceful...
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
thesource.com
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson holds hands with a woman amid news of his fourth child
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child is due any day now, and while Koko has asked for privacy so she could focus on her family, the serial cheater has been partying all around Europe and the UK. There have been photos and videos of Tristan enjoying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s son needed ‘respiratory support’ after birth
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s son, Legendary, needed “respiratory support” after his birth. The couple’s baby was born with a “long crown” which was caused by a nuchal hand, or a hand by his ear, Tiesi revealed during an 11-minute birth video posted on Monday.
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Get Matching Jeweled Manicures: ‘Nails With Bestie’
The perfect mother-daughter date! Kylie Jenner and her little girl Stormi enjoyed a day of pampering that ended with the two getting matching manicures. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, gave fans a glimpse at her and Stormi's self-care day via TikTok on Tuesday, August 2. In the video, Jenner is seen getting a fresh acrylic […]
Ashanti Is Blazing In A Gucci One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit
The summer heat has nothing on Ashanti!
Comments / 0