Step into the Wattis Studio and create your own form of live cinema in an installation designed by Emmy Award-winning Manual Cinema. Using vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live-feed cameras, multi-channel sound design, and a live music ensemble, Manual Cinema transforms the experience of going to the movies and imbues it with energy, ingenuity, and theatricality. Experiment with some of the same tools Manual Cinema uses in its productions to craft your own immersive multimedia shadow play. Get inspired by the familiar materials you encounter and continue your experiments at home!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO