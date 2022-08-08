ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

funcheap.com

Comedy at Madam Racecar

Enjoy Free Comedy and swanky drinks 2nd Wednesdays 7:30p at Madam Racecar in the deep Mission. Wednesday June 8th at 7:30p Join Mutiny Radio Presents Free Comedy at Madam Racecar! This swanky new bar serves great cocktails and has a full kitchen to make your Wednesday night great with the Bay Area’s Favorite comics to entertain you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Salsa Dancing In The Moonlight (Richmond)

Come spice up your summer season by bringing your family down to our Salsa Dance party at the Building Blocks for Kids Community center for some music, dancing, and fun. For more information call our office at (510)232-5812 ext 406. or reach out to the event coordinator @ tgreen@bbk-richmond.org. Disclaimer:...
RICHMOND, CA
funcheap.com

Twang Sunday at Thee Parkside w/Opossum Sun Trail (SF)

All Ages and Free Twang! Sunday with Opossum Sun Trail and Andres Miguel Cervantes. 4-7 pm at Thee Parkside. Andrés Miguel Cervantes is a Mexican-American singer songwriter based in San Francisco and San Diego, California. Influenced by songwriters Leonard Cohen, Townes Van Zandt, Fred Neil, and Vicente Fernadez, Cervantes’s lyrics are distinctly his own, with beautiful, haunting images of landscapes both internal and external—stories of traveling, searching, rambling, and experiencing the impermanence of life and love. Suffused with a dreamlike, mysterious atmosphere, his complex songs are grounded in an honesty and simplicity that make them timeless and deeply relevant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest (SF)

Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest (SF) Letterform Archive’s second exhibition will celebrate design that empowers communities and fights oppression. Curated by Silas Munro of the design studio Polymode with Stephen Coles of Letterform Archive, Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest features more than 100 objects, including broadsheets, buttons, signs, t-shirts, posters, and ephemera spanning the 1800s to today. In sections exploring the many ways to voice dissent (VOTE!, RESIST!, LOVE!, TEACH!, and STRIKE!), the show charts a typographic chant of resistance across more than a century of protest graphics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Wednesday Night Lindy Society w/ Free Dance Lessons (SF)

Wednesday Night Lindy Society w/ Free Dance Lessons (SF) Come join us for a night of swing dancing at the fabulous Decodance bar! We offer a free drop-in lesson from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. with social dancing from 8:00 till 10:30 p.m. Drinks and food are available for purchase at the bar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Goodness + Summer Jamz Day Party” at Kapwa Gardens (SoMa)

Celebrate Summer in The City with good music, good people, and good times at GOODNESS SF! Massive Selector’s own Proof is teaming up with Denver-based DJ Low Key to bring you a FREE outdoor party with food, drinks, and our favorite DJs to raise the vibrations and bring folx from all walks of life together under the sun on Saturday, August 13, 12-6p at Kapwa Gardens in San Francisco!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Multimedia Shadow Play With Manual Cinema (Exploratorium)

Step into the Wattis Studio and create your own form of live cinema in an installation designed by Emmy Award-winning Manual Cinema. Using vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live-feed cameras, multi-channel sound design, and a live music ensemble, Manual Cinema transforms the experience of going to the movies and imbues it with energy, ingenuity, and theatricality. Experiment with some of the same tools Manual Cinema uses in its productions to craft your own immersive multimedia shadow play. Get inspired by the familiar materials you encounter and continue your experiments at home!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Walking Tour: Cypress Lawn

At Cypress Lawn there will be a docent-led trolley excursion around a beautiful arboretum and an outdoor museum of mausoleums and memorials to the famous pioneers of San Francisco and California. Meet at 1363 El Camino Real by the archway. Refreshments to follow the tour. As the trolley is limited to 24, RSVPs are required.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Dusted and Blue” Pottery Sidewalk Sale w/ 15 Bay Area Artists (SF)

Check out Dusted and Blue’s Pottery Sidewalk Sale with handmade ceramics from more than 15 local Bay Area artists. We’ve created mugs, bowls, plates, jars, platters, bottles, spoon rests and so much more for you to choose from. No ticket is needed, just stop on by. We’ll be set up out front of 1242 Mason Street from 11am-4pm on Saturday, August 13 and can’t wait to see you!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Trivia and Game Night Fundraiser at Reeve’s (SF)

Come to Reeve’s bar to play trivia, board games, and support a great cause. This is a fundraiser for the San Francisco Beacon Initiative, a non profit that leads the work of implementing Beacons across 27 public schools in San Francisco. The San Francisco Beacon Initiative coordinates public and private partnerships and funding that enable schools, communities, and families to offer academic, social, and emotional support to their youth as they prepare for lives as successful adults.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

FREE: Oakland Comedy Night at “Golden State Lounge”

“HellaSecret” Speakeasy Comedy Show & Cocktail Night (Oakland) Get ready for our “HellaSecret” speakeasy comedy show in Oakland. A series of pop-up (and socially distant) live comedy shows at unique spots all across the bay. We’ll take over a venue and you’ll get an email with the secret location.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Free “Japan Week” Taiko Drumming Workshop (Japantown)

SF’s “Japan Week 2022” Cultural Festival (August 8-14) A cultural festival featuring performances, workshops/demonstrations in San Francisco Japantown. Presented by GenRyu Arts in association with East and West Japan Center Mall. SUNDAY, August 14, 2022 12:00-4:00pm Post and Buchanan Streets, San Francisco Japantown (free) Celebrating Japanese cultural...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Mad Jokes at Mad Oak” Free Comedy Show in Oakland

F Bomb Comedy is bringing the best comics from the Bay and beyond to the beautifully intimate patio at Mad Oak! Come laugh your troubles away with comics that have appeared on Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central while enjoying amazing food and drink. Hump day will never be the same!
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Great Highway Park Cleanup

Help us clean up along Great Highway Park. Meet at The Riptide (3639 Taraval St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Globe Spinners” Indie Vinyl & Record Fair (SF)

Globe Spinners features some of the West Coast’s best independent record sellers, offering music from around the world. Spend a day digging crates, sipping brews and listening to some amazing vinyl DJs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Bernal Heights “Hillwide Garage Sale” 2022 (SF)

The Bernal Hillwide, arguably San Francisco’s largest and most famous single day garage sale. Each year over 100 households participate to exchange trash for treasure. This bargain bonanza only happens once each year and is an annual Bernal Heights tradition. Records, vehicles, water toys, collectibles and even baked goods...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Popular Mexican Coffee Chain Plans SF Cafe

Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that a popular Mexican coffee and bakery chain, La Borra del Café, is planning to open a San Francisco shop. The chain has its eyes set in the Castro neighborhood, at 2175 Market Street, in a ground-floor retail space of an apartment complex.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Secret Speakeasy Comedy & Cocktail Night (2022)

“HellaSecret” Speakeasy Comedy Show & Cocktail Night (SF) This is part of Funcheap’s pop-up comedy shows at unique spots all across the bay. We’ll take over a new venue and you’ll get notified of the secret location. Get $5 off Tickets – Early bird tickets $10...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

