ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republicans amplify Bernie Sanders’s criticisms of Democrats’ climate and health care legislation

Republicans on social media have praised Senator Bernie Sanders’s criticisms that Democrats’ proposed climate and spending legislation would have minimal impact on inflation.The independent socialist from Vermont took to the Senate floor while it voted on a motion to proceed to pass their proposed legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act. Mr Sanders made his remarks just as vice president Kamala Harris arrived to break the tie to allow debate to begin.Mr Sanders spent a few minutes as the vote was occurring on the Senate floor by himself before he pointed out that the Congressional Budget Office downplayed the effect on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after all-night vote series

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines following hours of debate and a flurry of amendments that stretched through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking 51st vote for the Democrats after a grueling vote-a-rama on the roughly $740 billion budget...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chris Murphy
The Associated Press

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. Cheers broke out as Senate Democrats held united, 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote after an all-night session. “Today, Senate Democrats sided with American families over special interests,” President Joe Biden said in a statement from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “I ran for President promising to make government work for working families again, and that is what this bill does — period.” Biden, who had his share of long nights during his three decades as a senator, called into the Senate cloakroom during the vote on speakerphone to personally thank the staff for their hard work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax

Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Medicare Part D#Us Senate#Tax Credit#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Historic Health#The Us Senate#Access Health Ct#Americans#D
morningbrew.com

Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill

You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
INCOME TAX
Missouri Independent

U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and energy bill clears first hurdle to passage

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had enough support from […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and energy bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy