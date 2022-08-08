Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hburgcitizen.com
Mayor calls on community to help Open Doors; Council considers transportation changes
Mayor Deanna Reed on Tuesday expressed concerns for Open Doors, the local low-barrier homeless shelter. The organization has shifted its shelter from several locations in recent years, from churches to JMU at the start of the pandemic to the former Red Front grocery store building, then back to JMU this summer. But come Aug. 15, Open Doors will once again be in the market for space to run the shelter.
WHSV
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some parents in Rockingham County will be looking for new child care when school starts up in two weeks. The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school childcare program at county elementary schools this year. The county’s Parks and...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: ‘Now is an ideal time to spark redevelopment in downtown’
A Downtown Waynesboro market and retail study will assist the city and downtown property owners boost the local economy. The study, prepared by Creative Economic Development Consulting in conjunction with the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority, recommends a mix of uses for five derelict properties on West Main Sreet ranging from retail, restaurant, bed and breakfast, and office.
royalexaminer.com
After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager
Following an hour and 40 minutes behind closed doors to open a 6:30 p.m. work session Monday evening, August 8, an unknown portion of that time spent discussing the performance of both Town Manager Steven Hicks and Interim Town Attorney James Cornwell Jr., in a dramatic roll call vote the Front Royal Town Council, with Mayor Chris Holloway casting the tie-breaking vote, by a 4-3 margin terminated the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Following Holloway’s vote, Hicks rose quickly from his seat at the far end of the meeting room table facing the mayor and simultaneously, Councilman Joseph McFadden stood up and stated, “I resign.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Upcoming hiring event in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Job seekers in Orange County are invited to attend an upcoming hiring event. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will be hosting the event on Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot. Hiring managers from...
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
RELATED PEOPLE
It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board was formed after the 2017 “summer of hate,” and now, five years later, it has its first case. To be able to schedule a hearing at all, the board had to first establish bylaws, operating procedures and an ordinance. City Council approved the latest ordinance last December, which took effect in March 2022. The hearing, an allegation of excessive force and bias-based policing by the Charlottesville Police Department, was scheduled in July.
Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News...
Augusta Free Press
Annual Tomatofest returns to Downtown Harrisonburg
Tomatoes are in season and what better way to enjoy fresh local produce than at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market’s annual Tomatofest on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion in Downtown Harrisonburg. Live music, raffles, demos and more are planned for this year’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Charlottesville residents open up about what changed — and what didn’t — after Unite the Right
This year marks the five year anniversary of when hundreds of neo-Nazis marched into Charlottesville to stop the city from taking down its statue of Robert E. Lee. The fatal protest left a wound on the city, and its residents are still trying to heal. Five years on, Charlottesville Tomorrow...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County snarls traffic
Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m., today.
cbs19news
Police: One person hurt in weekend shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Fifth Street SW. Officers responded to a shots fired report and found several shell casings in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC 29 News
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas. ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
WHSV
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 at the 296 mile-marker in Shenandoah County. The scene is clear as of 5:14 p.m., according to VDOT. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV...
NBC 29 News
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
969wsig.com
13 years in prison for killing seven year old
A Harrisonburg man will spend 13 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a seven-year-old boy nearly a year ago. According to online records, Tony Nolasco was actually sentenced to 20 years in prison during a hearing Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court. However, seven of those years were suspended.
Comments / 0