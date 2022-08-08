ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd person dies after shooting at baseball game that injured 4 others, including 6-year-old

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and four others, including a child, wounded at an Atlanta park.

The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the shooting as breaking news on WSB Tonight.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says there was a baseball or softball game occurring when an argument broke out, ending with shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found multiple people shot.

A man in his 30s was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Another woman died Monday, according to police.

A 6-year-old girl was also taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The other four victims are stable.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at Grady Memorial Hospital Monday, where friends identified the man who was killed as 31-year-old Rashad Rogers.

Rogers’ friend, Kimberly Dukes, was not at the park at the time of the shooting, but said he was just an innocent bystander.

“I know that he is a father and his kids are going to miss him, so we want to make sure that this doesn’t happen to any other father or child,” Dukes said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 911, Atlanta Police Homicide unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

