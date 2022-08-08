Read full article on original website
Council approves $500-million in revenue bonds for Oklahoma turnpike expansion
The Council of Bond Oversight approved $500 million in revenue bonds for financing ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike expansions projects.
Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
Oklahoma Department Of Corrections Director Announces Retirement
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow has announced he will retire at the end of October. Crow has been with ODOC since 1996. “The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered. I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that,” Crow said. “For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”
Evergy to purchase 199 megawatt wind farm in western Oklahoma
Evergy has announced it will purchase a 199-megawatt wind farm from Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy with a purchase price of about $250 million.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
'The turnover has been huge': Oklahoma schools dealing with mass exodus of teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As schools open their doors to kids, there is a mass exodus of teachers fleeing Oklahoma classrooms for good. FOX 25 put a call out to educators leaving the profession to learn what is driving them to the breaking point. "It's not the kids. The...
An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
Oklahoma Schools Trying To Fill Positions During Staff Shortage
Oklahoma school districts are struggling with unprecedented staffing shortages. Job openings include teachers, bus drivers, class aids, janitors, administration, and more. As students go back to class this month, school leaders across green country say they are desperately trying to fill open staffing positions. Having the ample amount of staffing...
Tulsa school board president asks state to reverse accreditation warning over HB 1775 violation
In a letter to Oklahoma’s State Board of Education, Tulsa Public Schools board president Stacey Woolley is saying the district hasn’t violated state law and is asking for a reversal of an accreditation warning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools became the first Oklahoma school districts to face consequences...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
BACK TO SCHOOL: See start dates for school districts across Green Country
Students, teachers, and staff members across Green Country are gearing up for a new school year. Here are the start dates for districts in the Tulsa area. Find more Back to School coverage here. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
PM NewsBrief: Aug. 9, 2022
Official who oversaw return of executions in Oklahoma is retiring. The man who oversaw the return of executions in Oklahoma is retiring. According to the Associated Press, Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow says he will be stepping down from office on Oct. 31. While he didn’t give a reason,...
Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
Oklahoma experts say not to ignore lightning after deadly strike in Washington, D.C.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experts said not to ignore lightning after a deadly strike in Washington, D.C. In a tragic weather incident, three people were killed by a lightning strike in Washington, D.C. While it doesn’t happen often, lightning fatalities occur each year. KOCO 5 spoke with our...
As new school year starts, a record number of emergency certified teachers will lead classrooms
More than 1,400 teachers will be teaching with an emergency certificate in the first days of school across Oklahoma. That represents a record, and is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education in its July meeting. The emergency certified educators will work...
Tax-Free Weekend Underway Across Oklahoma
It's tax-free weekend as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Clothing and shoes less than $100 are exempt from sales taxes. Online purchases are are included too but school supplies are not. Stores hope this translates to bigger business as inflation reaches a 40-year high. "Everything's going...
Two veterans suing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two veterans in Oklahoma are suing the state. Larry van Schuyver and General Paul Costilow say the way Governor Kevin Stitt fired them from the Department of Veterans Affairs' controlling board violated the First Amendment. Van Schuyver and Costilow say they feel being fired was...
