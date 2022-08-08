ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Department Of Corrections Director Announces Retirement

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow has announced he will retire at the end of October. Crow has been with ODOC since 1996. “The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered. I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that,” Crow said. “For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherokee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
Mother Jones

An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Schools Trying To Fill Positions During Staff Shortage

Oklahoma school districts are struggling with unprecedented staffing shortages. Job openings include teachers, bus drivers, class aids, janitors, administration, and more. As students go back to class this month, school leaders across green country say they are desperately trying to fill open staffing positions. Having the ample amount of staffing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranchers#Hay#The Cherokee Nation#Gadugi Portal#Council#Administration#Arpa
kgou.org

PM NewsBrief: Aug. 9, 2022

Official who oversaw return of executions in Oklahoma is retiring. The man who oversaw the return of executions in Oklahoma is retiring. According to the Associated Press, Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow says he will be stepping down from office on Oct. 31. While he didn’t give a reason,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KOCO

Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
News On 6

Tax-Free Weekend Underway Across Oklahoma

It's tax-free weekend as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Clothing and shoes less than $100 are exempt from sales taxes. Online purchases are are included too but school supplies are not. Stores hope this translates to bigger business as inflation reaches a 40-year high. "Everything's going...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Two veterans suing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two veterans in Oklahoma are suing the state. Larry van Schuyver and General Paul Costilow say the way Governor Kevin Stitt fired them from the Department of Veterans Affairs' controlling board violated the First Amendment. Van Schuyver and Costilow say they feel being fired was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy