Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
WCVB
Reading, Massachusetts family raising awareness of neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder
READING, Mass. — A Reading family shared their story in hopes of raising awareness of neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder. "It says I'm the toughest girl " Megan Duff said while showing me the ink that marks her health journey. Her mom Kate Duff said it all started when...
Family friends: Man stabbed to death in Everett died a hero
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Friends of the man who died are calling the victim a hero. “He went down protecting his son. And he’s a hero in my book. He’s always been a hero in my book,” Liz Stoddard said.
GoFundMe started for Mark Luiso, Everett man who reportedly died in stabbing while protecting his son
An online fundraiser began collecting donations on Tuesday evening for a man who reportedly was fatally stabbed Monday night while protecting his son. Mark Luiso, 45, of Everett, was named by his family and friends to multiple local news outlets, as well as a company that said it employed him as a security guard.
Neo-Nazi gathering causes drag queen to cancel story hour in the Seaport
"I just could not face the neo-Nazis today I said turn this Uber around." Local neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Club, also known NSC-131, is once again targeting Boston drag queen Patty Bourrée’s story hour for children. On Sunday, the group gathered outside The Paseo at 111 Harbor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baystatebanner.com
Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men
Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
Local teachers bank big money after competing on hit show ‘Beat Shazam’
WOBURN, Mass. — A pair of local teachers recently showed of their musical knowledge in an appearance on Jamie Foxx’s hit show “Beat Shazam.”. Carol Carney and Marlene Faulkingham, teachers at the Hurd Wyman Elementary School in Woburn, competed on an episode of the show that aired Monday night on Boston 25.
Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.
We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgbh.org
Restraints and involuntary medication are widespread at corrections facility for people with mental illness, report alleges
A new report suggests staff physically restrained and involuntarily medicated over half of their patients at the Department of Correction’s Bridgewater State Hospital over six months. The report by Disability Law Center focused on the facility that houses over 200 men suffering from mental illness, and alleged staff used...
Found a yearbook from 1938 East Boston Highschool in my grandmothers basement and thought people might be interested. There are more pages but only one could 20 be uploaded at once.
For the curious: $160 tuition would be $3362 in 2022 dollars. I wonder how many died in WWII. I would suspect that many from the Class of 1938 served in Europe or the Pacific during the War.
allnurses.com
The Only Woman -- A Nurse
Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. I've seen this "lone nurse in an all male teaching hospital operating room" photo years ago.... will be ordering this book. Women Who Shaped History: A Smithsonian magazine special report. Author -Immy Humes: The Only Woman. Quote. A...
macaronikid.com
Meet A Mom .... It's ME!
Thanks to this great community, we've got some new readers on board, and I thought I would take the opportunity this week to introduce myself - using our Meet A Mom series! Please say hi through email (erinm@macaronikid.com), Instagram, or on Facebook. Looking for a family friendly restaurant, easy day trip with toddlers or a fun teen event? Please ask! I love connecting with all of you!
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
Nazis showed up at Drag Queen Story Hour in Seaport on Sunday
Universal Hub is reporting that group of local Nazis showed up in the Seaport to disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour at The Paseo on Harbor Way. Patty Bourree – the performer – decided to cancel the event when she saw the Nazis lining up at the venue. Bourree...
bpdnews.com
Thank You for Thanking Us: BPD Officer Recognized for Pulling Double Duty While Dog Sitting
Thank You for Thanking Us: The images above were taken from a video that was sent to the Boston Police Department by a grateful passerby earlier today. The videographer stated that she watched in delight as the officer offered to “doggy sit” as a customer went into a bakery to pick up a to-go order, adding “Dogs are notoriously good judges of character, so the pup and police officer became fast friends.” The officer and his new K-9 companion got to share a few moments together on a hot day in the city before they each had to go on their ways.
Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a...
Family, friends mourn loss of drowning victim
Dozens of family and friends gathered Friday night to remember one of the two men who drowned in a West Greenwich pond last week.
B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater
Going to the movies is an activity for people of all ages. There is just something about kicking back and relaxing and watching something new (or old). Everyone has a favorite movie theater that they go to or one that they previously frequented, and being a celebrity is no exception to that fact.
whdh.com
Can’t bear to stay away: Bear spotted throughout Essex County sighted again in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear recently seen multiple times in Essex County was caught on camera as it passed through Middleton. The bear was reportedly seen in Peabody and Danvers over the last few days. Speaking with 7NEWS, a family that saw the animal said they did not...
School Bus Driver Accused of Terrorizing Seacoast Family
A school bus driver is accused of blackmailing a Seacoast child and stalking his family, even putting tracking devices on the parents’ cars so he would know when they went to the police, and walking around their home at night several times without their knowledge. Michael Chick, 40, is...
