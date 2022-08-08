ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Everett, MA
City
Topsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Health
baystatebanner.com

Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men

Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.

We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Chronicles#New York City
allnurses.com

The Only Woman -- A Nurse

Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. I've seen this "lone nurse in an all male teaching hospital operating room" photo years ago.... will be ordering this book. Women Who Shaped History: A Smithsonian magazine special report. Author -Immy Humes: The Only Woman. Quote. A...
BOSTON, MA
macaronikid.com

Meet A Mom .... It's ME!

Thanks to this great community, we've got some new readers on board, and I thought I would take the opportunity this week to introduce myself - using our Meet A Mom series! Please say hi through email (erinm@macaronikid.com), Instagram, or on Facebook. Looking for a family friendly restaurant, easy day trip with toddlers or a fun teen event? Please ask! I love connecting with all of you!
PLYMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
bpdnews.com

Thank You for Thanking Us: BPD Officer Recognized for Pulling Double Duty While Dog Sitting

Thank You for Thanking Us: The images above were taken from a video that was sent to the Boston Police Department by a grateful passerby earlier today. The videographer stated that she watched in delight as the officer offered to “doggy sit” as a customer went into a bakery to pick up a to-go order, adding “Dogs are notoriously good judges of character, so the pup and police officer became fast friends.” The officer and his new K-9 companion got to share a few moments together on a hot day in the city before they each had to go on their ways.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy