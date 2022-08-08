Read full article on original website
Kenosha County K9 Riggs wins American Humane Hero Dog Award
K9 Riggs with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department (KSD) has won the American Humane Hero Dog Award for the "Law Enforcement and Detection" category.
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
Former New Berlin Mayor Ted Wysocki dies at age 79
New Berlin's former mayor, Telesfore "Ted" Wysocki, died at the age of 79 on Thursday, Aug. 4. Wysocki served the New Berlin community for over 38 years.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair closes Hank Aaron Trail section, cyclists protest
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Part of the Hank Aaron State Trail has been closed during the Wisconsin State Fair. Fair officials said it's due to safety concerns, leading to frustration for some who use the trail. A group that relies on the Hank Aaron Trail to commute to work and...
newsfromthestates.com
National Guard unit ‘discreetly monitored’ Summerfest
National Guard soldiers during the curfew in Wauwatosa during 2020. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) The over 445,000 people who flocked to Summerfest along Milwaukee’s lakefront were likely unaware that among them were soldiers from the National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST). A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs discloses that soldiers from the unit were “discreetly monitoring the large music festival for potential threats.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
The facility would replace the state's existing youth prison outside Irma. The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman free again, $100K+ bail posted
One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
Baby abducted from Kenosha, located in Indiana
Kenosha police were coordinating an Amber Alert for a missing two-month-old boy when he was located in Indiana.
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
CBS 58
Help crown 'The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin' at festival in Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 in Milwaukee's Deer District, and the nominees have been announced!. Event attendees will have the opportunity to taste the Bloody Marys and vote for their favorite to help crown "The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin." The...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sussex, WI USA
It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
spectrumnews1.com
'We’re optimistic': Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome fights cancer
MILWAUKEE — On the outside, the Kallenberger’s look like your typical family. There’s Joe, Melinda and their two boys, Hugo and Rhett. The past four years haven’t been the easiest for the family of four, but one thing stays constant, and that’s their positivity. Their...
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Pluto and Minnie!
Pluto is a male and Minnie is a female. They are a bonded pair of cats who are almost three years old
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
