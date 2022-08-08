ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
newsfromthestates.com

National Guard unit ‘discreetly monitored’ Summerfest

National Guard soldiers during the curfew in Wauwatosa during 2020. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) The over 445,000 people who flocked to Summerfest along Milwaukee’s lakefront were likely unaware that among them were soldiers from the National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST). A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs discloses that soldiers from the unit were “discreetly monitoring the large music festival for potential threats.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race

Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Sussex, WI USA

It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
SUSSEX, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.

