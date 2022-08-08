Read full article on original website
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ Jeff Blank, COO, Evolve Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Learning Suite Provider Docebo Welcomes Ryan Brock as Chief Marketing Officer
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Ryan Brock has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Brock brings over two decades of experience developing and implementing high-impact growth strategies & programs for technology and SaaS companies. In addition, he will prioritize scaling global demand, raising awareness of the Company’s brand & products, and further establishing Docebo as the go-to thought leader in the e-learning industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005113/en/ Ryan Brock, Chief Marketing Officer, Docebo (Photo: Business Wire)
Sycomp Recognized on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
CRN® Pays Tribute to Leading IT Solution Providers for Exceptional Sales Performance. FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
petproductnews.com
APPA Welcomes New CEO, Promotes 5 Employees
The American Pet Product Association (APPA) has promoted five staff members across its trade show operations and booth and membership sales departments. This announcement comes as new CEO Peter Scott prepares to come on board next week. APPA’s mission is to promote responsible pet care and advance the pet products...
bloomberglaw.com
Sidley Austin Adds Jones Day Partner to Growing M&A and PE Group
Sidley Austin continues to build out its M&A and private equity prowess with the addition of Justin Macke in New York. Macke comes over from Jones Day where he became partner in 2020. He works with private equity firms and public companies in a wide array of transactions, including M&A, corporate governance, shareholder activism and SEC matters.
Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
freightwaves.com
UPS acquires Italian health care provider
UPS Inc. said Monday it has acquired Italian health care provider Bomi Group for an undisclosed sum, a move that expands UPS’ global health care footprint by about 35%. Bomi will add about 4 million square feet of distribution space to the roughly 11 million square feet operated by UPS Healthcare, the company’s health care business. Bomi operates in 14 countries, with a focus on Europe and South America. It also operates 350 temperature-controlled vehicles.
Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005101/en/ Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)
B2B Commerce Platform Intershop Partners With Luminos Labs
B2B commerce platform Intershop, which serves manufacturing and distributing companies, will partner with Luminos Labs, digital commerce systems integrator, to help companies offer more digital commerce options, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 9). Business-to-business companies are looking into ways to enhance their commerce experiences in the modern digital landscape....
Basis Theory Is Named One Of 20 Rising Stars As Part Of Forbes’ Cloud 100 List
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Basis Theory is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the seventh-annual Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005276/en/ Basis Theory is named one of 20 Rising Stars as part of Forbes’ Cloud 100 list. (Graphic: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
Sesami Acquires Planfocus to Expand Cash Optimization Offering
Aiming to offer an end-to-end, fully-integrated cash software solution, global cash ecosystem integrator Sesami Cash Management Technologies has acquired Planfocus, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based cash optimization software provider. “Integrated to our enterprise cash ecosystem software platform, Planfocus’ AI-based technology and strong team will further enable Sesami to deliver the only...
Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors.
TechCrunch
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
thefastmode.com
Swedish Tech Startup Telness Tech Secures €8.5m to Expand Digital Telecoms Offering
Swedish ‘teltech’ Telness Tech has announced €8.5m in Series A funding to continue to revolutionize the European telecoms market through integrated solutions for telcos. The latest funding round was led by Stockholm-based VC, Industrifonden. Telness Tech’s existing investor, JCE Group, also participated in the round. Founded...
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
Optii Solutions Launches Standalone Hotel Operations Solution
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii’s platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005228/en/ Optii Solutions launched a standalone hotel operations solution that allows any hotelier to take advantage of Optii’s productivity improvements without the need for PMS integration. (Photo: Business Wire)
Christine Whichard Earns Top Cybersecurity Spot at SmartBear with Promotion to CISO
SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005097/en/ “The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”
AdWeek
Wongdoody Names Pete Gosselin ECD of North America
Infosys-owned agency Wongdoody has appointed Pete Gosselin as executive creative director of North America. Gosselin will be based in New York, reporting to global chief creative and design officer Grace Francis. In his new position, Gosselin is charged with leading, managing and inspiring work across North America and will be...
