Assisted living residents with dementia were more likely to die from any cause in the early months of the pandemic than AL residents without dementia, a new study has found. Investigators examined Medicare claims and vital statistics data for AL residents across communities with 25 or more beds. They analyzed weekly excess all-cause mortality rates, comparing the rate from March 2020 through December 2020 to the rate between January 2019 and March 2020. Results were adjusted for demographics, common chronic conditions, community size and other variables.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO