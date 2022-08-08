Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Extend PHE while updating COVID protocols, nursing home advocate urges feds
A leading industry advocate is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to extend the pandemic public health emergency (PHE) beyond Oct. 13 to help long-term care facilities remain fully equipped for potential infection surges. It is also asking that COVID-19 guidance remain in step with the changing nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the needs of residents and staff.
McKnight's
Major nursing home association urges COVID emergency extension, revised guidance
The nation’s largest nursing home group has requested the federal government extend the current public health emergency declaration as providers continue their fight against emerging COVID variants. The American Health Care Association also used the opportunity to seek help in the battle against crushing staffing shortages that are threatening...
McKnight's
Assisted living residents with dementia had higher all-cause mortality during pandemic
Assisted living residents with dementia were more likely to die from any cause in the early months of the pandemic than AL residents without dementia, a new study has found. Investigators examined Medicare claims and vital statistics data for AL residents across communities with 25 or more beds. They analyzed weekly excess all-cause mortality rates, comparing the rate from March 2020 through December 2020 to the rate between January 2019 and March 2020. Results were adjusted for demographics, common chronic conditions, community size and other variables.
8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour
It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus,...
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds
According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
McKnight's
Signature HealthCare’s Barbara Revelette on redesigning care delivery one role at a time
Amid a nationwide staffing shortage, Signature HealthCare has undertaken a major effort to redesign care delivery, an effort Chief Nursing Operator Barbara Revelette, RN, MSN, says benefits caregivers as much as patients. The process is eliminating duplicative and often burdensome processes that eat into time spent at the bedside, thus...
McKnight's
Stepped-up clinician engagement cuts falls risk
A successful falls prevention program requires heightened healthcare provider engagement. That’s according to a study that analyzed clinician-patient interactions among 2,400 older participants in the Strategies to Reduce Injuries and Develop Confidence in Elders (STRIDE) falls prevention trial. Fewer than half of participants partnered with their fall care managers...
McKnight's
Primary care clinicians on front lines of early Alzheimer’s care in rural U.S., study reveals
Primary care doctors and nurse practitioners, rather than specialists, are more likely to provide care for early-onset dementia in rural areas, putting these patients and clinicians at a disadvantage, say the authors of a new study. The researchers recommend innovative approaches to ensuring specialty care for patients, and training or guidance for clinicians.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healthleadersmedia.com
OIG: VHA's Digital Health Program Saw Less Than 50% of Devices Used
According to a report by the Office of the Inspector General, the Veterans Health Administration's Digital Divide program issued about 41,000 telehealth tablets to veterans to conduct virtual visits, yet less than half actually had those visits, and many of those devices haven't been returned properly. — The Veterans Health Administration has found that it's one thing to give veterans digital health tools, but another thing to see them use the technology.
State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of all kinds — to afford […] The post State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Infobip Partners With STEMI And Milestone C To Launch STEMwave Education Initiative
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Infobip Group, a global cloud communications platform company for customer engagement and leader in CPaaS solutions, today announced STEMwave, an educational initiative it will launch in the U.S. at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, in partnership with program co-founder STEMI and U.S. implementation partner Milestone C. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005392/en/ Infobip partners with STEMI and Milestone C to launch STEMwave education initiative (Photo: Business Wire)
Lazurite™ Named One of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Lazurite™ has been selected by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022. The Healthcare Technology Report (“The Report”) provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005694/en/ Lazurite’s ArthroFree™ System is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive FDA market clearance for arthroscopy and general endoscopy. (Photo: Business Wire)
McKnight's
Domestic military response to COVID in New York state is largest in U.S. history
A National Guard soldier helps a person in a wheelchair as they enter a New York City vaccination site in February 2021; Credit: Michael M. Santiago /Staff/Getty Images. The ongoing domestic military response to COVID-19 in New York state, which includes assistance to nursing facilities, is the largest in U.S history by length of mission, number of deployed military and diversity of missions, investigators report.
psychologytoday.com
Thriving at Old Age: The 3rd-Chapter Problem
Americans 65 and older comprise the fastest-growing age group in our population. Adults in the U.S. are not only reaching 65 more often than decades ago, they are also spending more of their life in this age group. Unlike youth and young adulthood, there is no preexisting formula or road...
Comments / 0