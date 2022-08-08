ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Educators voice their concerns and hopes ahead of a new school year

This week on Florida Matters, we discuss the challenges students and teachers face as a new school year begins. Schools in most counties in the greater Tampa Bay region open on Wednesday. And school districts are facing teacher shortages, with some missing hundreds. One solution — signed into law by...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
usf.edu

Floridians are smoking less, and it's affecting tobacco settlement revenues

A report by state economists pointed to a forecast last month that cigarette sales would decline by 2.5 percent annually over the next decade. Florida likely will see lower-than-expected revenues from a landmark settlement with the tobacco industry because fewer people are smoking or smokers are cutting back. State economists...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy