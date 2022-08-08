SAN ANGELO – The best chance for widespread measurable rainfall since June is Wednesday and Thursday this week according to the latest weather forecast models from the National Weather Service. According to the NWS office in San Angelo, there is a 30% to 50% chance of widespread moderate rain primarily in the afternoon hours Wednesday and Thursday and a slight chance Tuesday and Friday afternoon. Temperatures will also moderate to the lower to mid 90s beginning Wednesday. Although it's unlikely that everyone will see rainfall from this activity, coverage is expected to be fairly…

