Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson thinks the NBA should retire No. 6 for Celtics' Bill Russell

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
(AP Photo/Walt Zeboski)

While we can’t use the expletive dropped by former NBA player and head coach Mike Woodson to describe how much he appreciates the life and career of Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell, we can say that Woodson thinks the world out of the 11-time champion and US civil rights advocate who passed last weekend at the age of 88.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the current head coach of his NCAA alma mater Indiana let it be known he is among the many voices who want to see the entire NBA take No. 6 jerseys out of commission across the league to memorialize the life and contributions of Russell to the game and the world beyond it.

Check out the conversation for yourself to hear why Woodson thinks no one else ought to wear an NBA jersey with the number six on it again.

Given the impact of Russell on the lives of all Americans, the Hoosiers coach has a point.

Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

