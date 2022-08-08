ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 6 of the Heat Wave

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
 5 days ago
SUMMER SCORCHER

We set a record high in Boston again Monday reaching 98°! That heat and humidity will ‘stick’ with us this afternoon. Highs will again be in the 90s. Factor in the humidity and we’ll feel like 102°, so the HEAT ADVISORY will continue through Tuesday. Take it easy if you have to work out in the heat, and don’t forget to hydrate throughout the day. Experts recommend a cup of water every 20 minutes.

UNSETTLED WEATHER

An approaching cold front will trigger showers and storms this afternoon. Some of those could become severe and produce damaging wind gusts. Download the Boston 25 Weather App now so you will get any alerts. That front will stall nearby allowing an area of low pressure to come along it and bring some rain Wednesday night to Thursday morning. Temperatures will be the biggest change with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s through the rest of the week!

Boston 25 News WFXT

