Kosmos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $117.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $620.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOS

