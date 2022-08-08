Kosmos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $117.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $620.9 million in the period.

