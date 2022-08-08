Sohu.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHU