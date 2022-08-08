ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Sohu.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) _ Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHU

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tredegar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported net income of $14.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share. The plastic films...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Sohu Com Limited#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Chinese#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings

Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TransDigm: Q3 Earnings Insights

TransDigm Gr TDG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TransDigm Gr beat estimated earnings by 10.48%, reporting an EPS of $4.85 versus an estimate of $4.39. Revenue was up $180.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AdaptHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights

AdaptHealth AHCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AdaptHealth posted an EPS of $0.09. Revenue was up $110.60 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NASDAQ

Village Farms (VFF) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Village Farms (VFF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this greenhouse operator would post...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Avanos Medical AVNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avanos Medical beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q2 Earnings

SailPoint Technologies SAIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $31.80 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lumos Pharma Q2 Earnings

Lumos Pharma LUMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumos Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was up $393 thousand from the same...
The Associated Press

American Vanguard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million. The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The agricultural products company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period. American Vanguard shares have increased 47% since...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings

KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings

Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings

Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy