CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
CBS Sports
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Two-run homer in win
Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Lindor took Mike Minor deep for a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning, driving in Mark Canha in the process. The long ball was his 20th of the season and third in the month of August. Since the All-Star break, Lindor is batting .373 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs and a stolen base over 18 games.
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Drives in five
Cron went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals. Cron opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he plated another pair with a double as part of a nine-run frame. The first baseman has recorded five multi-hit efforts through nine games in August, going 12-for-40 (.300) with a homer and five doubles in that span. He's up to a .280/.330/.514 slash line with 23 long balls, 79 RBI, 62 runs scored and 26 doubles through 108 contests.
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Day off Tuesday
Daza is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, according to Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com. Daza snapped a seven-game hitting streak in Colorado's last game Sunday, so manager Bud Black decided it would be best to give him a day off. Randal Grichuk will start in center field Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Logs 12th steal
Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Astros. Offense was at a premium in this contest, though the Guardians found more of it than the Astros. Gimenez singled and stole second in the eighth inning with Cleveland looking to pad its lead, but he was left aboard when Owen Miller flied out to end the frame. The steal was Gimenez's first since he ran wild for three steals versus Arizona last Monday. For the season, the second baseman is slashing .299/.364/.481 with 12 home runs, 12 steals, 50 RBI and 42 runs scored through 98 contests.
CBS Sports
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
CBS Sports
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap
Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Sent back to Sacramento
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Johnson saw just four plate appearances after being called up from Sacramento last week, so the Giants decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Evan Longoria.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain
The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Two-run homer in blowout loss
DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 16-5 loss to the Rockies. DeJong has accumulated four of his five homers this season in nine games since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, his fifth-inning blast was too late to make a real impact in a brutal blowout loss. The shortstop is still slashing a meager .162/.262/.362 while adding 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases through 122 plate appearances, but his recent show of power is encouraging.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Chad Smith: Gets demoted
The Rockies optioned Smith to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Smith's latest stint in the big leagues lasted all of three days. He made one appearance out of the bullpen for Colorado, striking out three over two scoreless frames in a game Wednesday against the Padres.
