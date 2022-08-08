Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
Well that's a first, Castro loses cell phone during slide
In the top of the fourth inning during the Pirates 6-4 loss in Arizona against the Diamondbacks Tuesday night, second baseman Rodolfo Castro slide safely into third base.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Curt Schilling Makes His Opinion On Pete Rose Very Clear
Over the weekend, Pete Rose was included in the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Series championship celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Before the game, Rose was asked about sexual assault allegations that surfaced in 2017. "No, I'm not here to talk about that," Rose responded. "Sorry about that. It was 55...
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone flew out of his pants pocket as he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, creating a rare sequence and leading to a talk with his manager. The odd play occurred in the top of the...
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Third straight multi-hit game
Realmuto went 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins. The veteran catcher provided much of the offense for the Phillies, driving in the first run of the game with a double in the first inning and another run with a solo shot in the fourth. Tuesday also marks his third straight multi-hit effort, as he increased his average to .348 since the beginning of July. After hitting just .239 the first three months of the season, Realmuto has turned things around and owns a respectable .268/.339/.455 line for the season.
Phillies Win 96 games and Host Postseason Series - How Will it Happen?
The Philadelphia Phillies are over a decade removed from their last postseason appearances, is 2022 the year to break the curse?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees run themselves dizzy in painful loss loaded with mental mistakes: 'Got to be a little smarter'
The Yankees had several chances to score in extra innings early Thursday morning, but instead ran themselves out of three different rallies.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters
Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran
After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain
The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
Comments / 0