Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1 SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!. PR-SS...
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York

The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role

Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
Pete Alonso
Aaron Judge
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A

Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup

Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle

Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate

LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Bryce Johnson: Sent back to Sacramento

Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Johnson saw just four plate appearances after being called up from Sacramento last week, so the Giants decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Evan Longoria.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap

Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters

Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment

Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain

The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Rests against lefty

Nimmo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. The Mets will send three left-handed hitters to the bench against Reds southpaw Mike Minor, with Nimmo exiting the lineup along with Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin. Mark Canha will step in as the Mets' center fielder and leadoff batter in Nimmo's stead.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A

Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA

