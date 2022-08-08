Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
FOX Sports
Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
Ryan McMahon hits longest homer by a Colorado Rockies player at Coors Field
Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer for the longest drive by a Colorado player at Coors Field, Randal Grichuk went 5 for 5 and the Rockies routed St. Louis 16-5 Tuesday night, ending the Cardinals' seven-game winning streak. "It felt really good," McMahon said. "After you hit it you don't have very much control over it, but it's pretty cool to hit it like that." Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas, an All-Star this season, was tagged for 10 runs and 14 hits in just 2 2/3 innings. C.J. Cron homered and doubled to drive in five runs and Grichuk also connected...
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Drives in five
Cron went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals. Cron opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he plated another pair with a double as part of a nine-run frame. The first baseman has recorded five multi-hit efforts through nine games in August, going 12-for-40 (.300) with a homer and five doubles in that span. He's up to a .280/.330/.514 slash line with 23 long balls, 79 RBI, 62 runs scored and 26 doubles through 108 contests.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Day off Tuesday
Daza is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, according to Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com. Daza snapped a seven-game hitting streak in Colorado's last game Sunday, so manager Bud Black decided it would be best to give him a day off. Randal Grichuk will start in center field Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Hader: Blows save Tuesday
Hader allowed three runs on a hit, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Giants. Hader was looking for his first save as a Padre, but he labored in the ninth inning, twice issuing bases-loaded walks before giving up the tying run on a sacrifice fly. He needed 37 pitches (19 strikes) in the shaky outing, and he would also be denied the win as Tim Hill finished the frame before the Padres walked it off. Hader had a shaky stretch just before the All-Star break, and he's now given up four runs through seven innings in the second half. The closer is 29-for-32 in save chances while adding a 4.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 63:15 K:BB through 36.2 innings this year.
CBS Sports
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Undergoes surgery
Castellanos underwent Tommy John elbow surgery Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Castellanos had been an intriguing and emerging member of the rotation at the time of his elbow injury in late May. The right-hander could miss all of 2023.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Scores twice, steals bag
Perdomo went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 3-0 win over the Pirates. Perdomo swiped second base and scored the go-ahead run after reaching base on an error in the sixth inning. He has two steals over the last three games, giving him five on the year. His slash line still sits at a pedestrian .201/.295/.280 with 41 runs scored through 98 appearances.
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
CBS Sports
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap
Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Goes deep again
Muncy went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 10-3 win against the Twins on Tuesday. Muncy connected on a solo shot off Minnesota starter Joe Ryan in the second inning and added an RBI double in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to a modest six games, coinciding with the start of August. During the stretch, the 31-year-old is slashing .375/.400/.875 with three home runs and doubles apiece in 24 at-bats and the successful week has upped Muncy's OPS from .613 to .665.
