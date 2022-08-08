ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Fans Have Fun with Miguel Vargas Doppelganger Comp

On Wednesday night in Oracle Park, Dodgers top hitting prospect Miguel Vargas made his major league debut. The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI to help the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over the Giants. During the game, he also joined Jose Offerman as the only Dodgers ever to record an extra-base hit and steal a base in their Major League debut.
NBC Sports

Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
CBS LA

Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off

Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday. Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service. Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949....
Yardbarker

Former White Sox Pitcher Dane Dunning Dominant in 8-0 Rangers Rout

Dane Dunning blanked his former team over his seven innings of work Saturday. He allowed just one hit to the Chicago White Sox, a second-inning infield single to Yoan Moncada. Adolis Garcia drove in five Texas Rangers’ runs en route to the 8-0 victory. Chicago traded the right-hander to...
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers twice in twin bill

Pasquantino went 3-for-7 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI as the Royals split Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. The 24-year-old delivered a two-run shot during the matinee and a solo homer during the nightcap, providing half of Kansas City's six total runs on the day. Pasquantino made his major-league debut in late June and is a lineup regular at designated hitter with a .237/.325/.385 slash line, five home runs, nine RBI and a 16:23 BB:K through 37 games.
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup

Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A

Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors

Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Secures save No. 23

Hendriks earned the save in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City after giving up a run on one hit with one strikeout and zero walks during the ninth inning. The right-hander surrendered a leadoff single to Vinnie Pasquantino, who advanced to third base on a pair of wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly. It's the fourth time in eight outings since the All-Star break Hendriks has been scored upon, and he's allowed six earned runs with a 12:1 K:BB during that stretch. Overall he's 23-for-26 in save chances with a 3.26 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, so his positioning as Chicago's closer remains secure.
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Five RBI Tuesday

Riley went 3-for-6 with one triple, one homer, five RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Red Sox. The All-Star third baseman filled the stat sheet Tuesday with a home run, a triple, and five RBI. The home run was Riley's first since July 29, and the strong performance helped propel the Braves to an extra-inning victory over the Red Sox. Tuesday's effort bolsters Riley's MVP case as he improved to an NL-leading 255 total bases on the season.
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather

Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle

Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate

LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
