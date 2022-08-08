Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
Dodgers: Fans Have Fun with Miguel Vargas Doppelganger Comp
On Wednesday night in Oracle Park, Dodgers top hitting prospect Miguel Vargas made his major league debut. The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI to help the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over the Giants. During the game, he also joined Jose Offerman as the only Dodgers ever to record an extra-base hit and steal a base in their Major League debut.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres' third baseman Manny Machado had bold response to questions about Dodgers' sweep
The San Diego Padres lost their fourth consecutive game when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. But it is certain that All-Star third baseman Manny Machado is not concerned about his team falling further behind their in-state division rival. After the Padres lost 4-0 on...
NBC Sports
Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off
Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday. Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service. Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949....
Yardbarker
Former White Sox Pitcher Dane Dunning Dominant in 8-0 Rangers Rout
Dane Dunning blanked his former team over his seven innings of work Saturday. He allowed just one hit to the Chicago White Sox, a second-inning infield single to Yoan Moncada. Adolis Garcia drove in five Texas Rangers’ runs en route to the 8-0 victory. Chicago traded the right-hander to...
Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Boston Red Sox will attempt to even the four-game series as they finish the set with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick. The Royals defeated the Red Sox 5-4 in...
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone flew out of his pants pocket as he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, creating a rare sequence and leading to a talk with his manager. The odd play occurred in the top of the...
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers twice in twin bill
Pasquantino went 3-for-7 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI as the Royals split Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. The 24-year-old delivered a two-run shot during the matinee and a solo homer during the nightcap, providing half of Kansas City's six total runs on the day. Pasquantino made his major-league debut in late June and is a lineup regular at designated hitter with a .237/.325/.385 slash line, five home runs, nine RBI and a 16:23 BB:K through 37 games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Secures save No. 23
Hendriks earned the save in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City after giving up a run on one hit with one strikeout and zero walks during the ninth inning. The right-hander surrendered a leadoff single to Vinnie Pasquantino, who advanced to third base on a pair of wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly. It's the fourth time in eight outings since the All-Star break Hendriks has been scored upon, and he's allowed six earned runs with a 12:1 K:BB during that stretch. Overall he's 23-for-26 in save chances with a 3.26 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, so his positioning as Chicago's closer remains secure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Braves' Austin Riley: Five RBI Tuesday
Riley went 3-for-6 with one triple, one homer, five RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Red Sox. The All-Star third baseman filled the stat sheet Tuesday with a home run, a triple, and five RBI. The home run was Riley's first since July 29, and the strong performance helped propel the Braves to an extra-inning victory over the Red Sox. Tuesday's effort bolsters Riley's MVP case as he improved to an NL-leading 255 total bases on the season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
Comments / 0