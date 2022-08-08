Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Well that's a first, Castro loses cell phone during slide
In the top of the fourth inning during the Pirates 6-4 loss in Arizona against the Diamondbacks Tuesday night, second baseman Rodolfo Castro slide safely into third base.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Smashes two long balls
Chavis went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and three RBI in a 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Chavis got Pittsburgh on the board with a solo shot off opposing starter Tommy Henry in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run in the eighth to cap a three-run frame. The pair of homers were the 26-year-old's first since July 10 and continues a scorching opening to August, during which he's slashing .389/.389/.778 through 18 at-bats across eight contests.
Yankees run themselves dizzy in painful loss loaded with mental mistakes: 'Got to be a little smarter'
The Yankees had several chances to score in extra innings early Thursday morning, but instead ran themselves out of three different rallies.
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers twice in twin bill
Pasquantino went 3-for-7 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI as the Royals split Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. The 24-year-old delivered a two-run shot during the matinee and a solo homer during the nightcap, providing half of Kansas City's six total runs on the day. Pasquantino made his major-league debut in late June and is a lineup regular at designated hitter with a .237/.325/.385 slash line, five home runs, nine RBI and a 16:23 BB:K through 37 games.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone flew out of his pants pocket as he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, creating a rare sequence and leading to a talk with his manager. The odd play occurred in the top of the...
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Two-run homer in blowout loss
DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 16-5 loss to the Rockies. DeJong has accumulated four of his five homers this season in nine games since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, his fifth-inning blast was too late to make a real impact in a brutal blowout loss. The shortstop is still slashing a meager .162/.262/.362 while adding 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases through 122 plate appearances, but his recent show of power is encouraging.
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
FOX Sports
Phillies hit 4 homers in 13-1 win, finish sweep of Nationals
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall hit two home runs and Nick Maton and Rhys Hoskins each hit two-run homers to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a four-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 13-1 win on Sunday. Maton drove in four runs, Bryson Stott had three RBIs and...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
Strong pitching leads Akron RubberDucks to doubleheader sweep of Altoona Curve
Dominant pitching by the visiting RubberDucks led to a doubleheader sweep Saturday night at Altoona. Tanner Burns (2-3) tossed five solid innings to earn his first win since April in game one. He gave up a solo home run in the fifth inning before Kyle Marman locked up his third save with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two. Daniel Schneemann led the Ducks offensively, going 2-for-3 with one run, two RBIs and a stole base.
FOX Sports
Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5 on Sunday. The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced...
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Sent back to Sacramento
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Johnson saw just four plate appearances after being called up from Sacramento last week, so the Giants decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Evan Longoria.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
CBS Sports
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap
Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
