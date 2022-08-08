Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: The Mookie Betts Trade Still Haunts Bill Simmons
After the 2019 season, when it became clear to the Red Sox that Mookie Betts would not be signing a contract extension with them, new Boston general manager Chaim Bloom undertook the task of trading the team’s franchise player. In the end, the Dodgers won the bidding, sending Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong to the Red Sox for Betts and David Price (and, more importantly to the rebuilding Sox, half of Price’s salary).
Dodgers: Top LA Pitching Prospect Likely to Fill Clayton Kershaw's Rotation Spot
Ryan Pepiot is in line to cover injured starter Clayton Kershaw's starts until the lefty is ready to return from his back injury.
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Gives Stark Reminder of "Forgotten" LA Offense
Dodgers infielder, Max Muncy, thinks "it’s been kinda nice to go out there and prove again that we’re one of the best lineups in baseball."
Dodgers News: A Small Update in the Trevor Bauer Suspension Appeal
As the Dodgers’ season marches along, the team sits firmly atop the division, the league, and of all of baseball as the most winnest team with 74 wins. And the team has done that without the services of right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer. The embattled hurler has been away from...
Dodgers: Fans Have Fun with Miguel Vargas Doppelganger Comp
On Wednesday night in Oracle Park, Dodgers top hitting prospect Miguel Vargas made his major league debut. The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI to help the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over the Giants. During the game, he also joined Jose Offerman as the only Dodgers ever to record an extra-base hit and steal a base in their Major League debut.
Dodgers News: What the Nationals Wanted From LA in the Trade For Juan Soto
The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the few teams that could afford to trade for Juan Soto. The Nationals, being well aware of this fact, would obviously try to capitalize on the moment. So how high was the price?
dodgerblue.com
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Drives in five
Cron went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals. Cron opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he plated another pair with a double as part of a nine-run frame. The first baseman has recorded five multi-hit efforts through nine games in August, going 12-for-40 (.300) with a homer and five doubles in that span. He's up to a .280/.330/.514 slash line with 23 long balls, 79 RBI, 62 runs scored and 26 doubles through 108 contests.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
Dodgers Injury Update: Veteran LA Outfielder Not Ruling Out Surprising Comeback
Remember Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar? Yeah, apparently he is not done for the season.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Secures save No. 23
Hendriks earned the save in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City after giving up a run on one hit with one strikeout and zero walks during the ninth inning. The right-hander surrendered a leadoff single to Vinnie Pasquantino, who advanced to third base on a pair of wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly. It's the fourth time in eight outings since the All-Star break Hendriks has been scored upon, and he's allowed six earned runs with a 12:1 K:BB during that stretch. Overall he's 23-for-26 in save chances with a 3.26 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, so his positioning as Chicago's closer remains secure.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap
Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
