Clemson, SC

The Spun

Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
ATHENS, GA
AthlonSports.com

Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking

On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Columbia, SC
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Says Clemson 5-Star Quarterback Is Ahead Of Schedule

Last season, for the first time years, the Clemson Tigers failed to win the ACC and make a run for the College Football Playoff. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled under the pressure left by Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. The former five-star quarterback still has a hold on the starting quarterback job, but he's being pushed in camp.
CLEMSON, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC

Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality

Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
SALUDA, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

Bank of America fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, announced Aug. 5 it has finalized its 2022 music lineup. From Oct. 14-16, over 80 bands will perform across six stages, including:. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to sample food...
GREENVILLE, SC
France
Europe
The Post and Courier

Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike

Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC

Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
GREENVILLE, SC
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina

Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Tour of Upstate battlefield offers unique view of Revolutionary war

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Battle of Musgrove Mille State Historic Site announced that rangers are leading a guided hike of Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle. On November 20, 1780, General Thomas Sumter led an army against Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton...
ENOREE, SC

