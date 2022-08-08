Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Related
sportstalksc.com
Taylor and Wiggins provide the latest update on #Clemson fall practice (AUDIO)
Clemson football wrapped up preseason practice number three on Monday as the Tigers get ready to don pads on Thursday. Following the workout, head coach Dabo Swinney noted that his team is dealing with a few nagging injuries, but they appear to be minor. Swinney was joined in the media...
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
AthlonSports.com
Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking
On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swinney’s Stern Message Resonated with Clemson’s Wiggins
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney met with Nate Wiggins following spring practices, he delivered a stern message to his sophomore cornerback.
AthlonSports.com
Clemson Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Tigers' Schedule
In 2022, the Power 5 structure is still in place and ACC remains one of the big boys. That means that the biggest of the ACC big boys, the Clemson Tigers, has to be on the short list of teams that are considered national title contenders. With perhaps the nastiest...
Swinney updates Ngata's new injury
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an injury update on Joseph Ngata while meeting with the media Monday evening. The senior wide receiver was in a yellow no-contact jersey at Monday's practice. (...)
Dabo Swinney Says Clemson 5-Star Quarterback Is Ahead Of Schedule
Last season, for the first time years, the Clemson Tigers failed to win the ACC and make a run for the College Football Playoff. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled under the pressure left by Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. The former five-star quarterback still has a hold on the starting quarterback job, but he's being pushed in camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
He was one of South Carolina’s best HS football coaches. Why he’s thriving at Clemson
Out on the road recruiting for the first time as a Clemson football assistant coach, Kyle Richardson heard too many misconceptions about his position group. Namely, Clemson’s lack of tight end usage. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to separate facts from fiction,” said Richardson, the Tigers’...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC
Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
greenvillejournal.com
Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality
Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
greenvillejournal.com
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
Bank of America fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, announced Aug. 5 it has finalized its 2022 music lineup. From Oct. 14-16, over 80 bands will perform across six stages, including:. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to sample food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New grocery store to open this month on Spartanburg’s south side
A new grocery store will open this month on Spartanburg’s south side.
Spartanburg Co. prepares for bridge replacement project
Coming up this fall, drivers in the Boiling Springs area will see more construction; this time for a bridge replacement project.
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
School lunches no longer free for all students
For the last two years, all students were eligible to receive free school lunches through a program funded by the federal government.
tinybeans.com
8 Off-The-Beaten Path Adventures in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
South Carolina is renowned for many things: its subtropical beaches, world-class golf courses and iconic gastronomy. What visitors may not know is that The Palmetto State is also home to the Old 96 District—a monumental region whose rich history dates back to the 1700s. The Old 96 District, which...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Tour of Upstate battlefield offers unique view of Revolutionary war
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Battle of Musgrove Mille State Historic Site announced that rangers are leading a guided hike of Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle. On November 20, 1780, General Thomas Sumter led an army against Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton...
Comments / 0