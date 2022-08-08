Read full article on original website
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Heat, severe storms start week's weather across much of the country
A jet stream is expected to move south and pull cooler, less humid air with it as it moves across the Great Lakes and then through the Ohio Valley into the Northeast by Friday.
Prolonged US heat winds down as storms move through eastern Kentucky, Appalachia
The prolonged heat wave that has impacted large portions of the country will be winding down over the course of the next several days. However, on Tuesday, some final heat remains for millions in the Pacific Northwest and in the Northeast. High temperatures will largely climb into the mid-90s, which...
Narcity
Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Alberta might still be enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one. According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see...
Red Alert Day: Hazy, hot and humid, heat advisories in effect
Happy Sunday! The heat and humidity roll on with heat advisories now in effect for most of the area through at least Monday.Expect another hazy, hot, and humid afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s. Like yesterday, there's an isolated risk of a pop-up shower or storm, mainly to the north and west.If you're headed to the beach, be mindful of a high rip current risk for Long Island today.After another very muggy night, let's do it again tomorrow! Heat indices Monday will be around 100. Once again, we have to leave in the risk of a spotty pop-up in the afternoon. The bigger story, by far, is the heat as any storms look to be few and far between.It remains oppressive right through midweek before we finally see relief by week's end behind a couple of cold fronts. As of now, Friday is looking fantastic with bright skies, low humidity, and temps in the low 80s. It'll feel refreshing!For now it's hot, hot, hot. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay cool!
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Cooler weather eases sweltering heat across the nation
Cooler air will finally replace the extreme heat wave experienced by millions of Americans at the end of the week. A slow-moving cold front is cooling off large portions of the country, while also bringing showers and storms that will enhance the flood threat from the Ohio Valley to New England.
