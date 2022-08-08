ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelly Falcigno
2d ago

Maybe stop exclusively hiring people who will push the woke liberal agenda and you'll have what you need. A lot of parents are pulling their kids out of public schools so maybe you won't need the teachers after all.

WAKE UP America!
2d ago

Just like the military, the public schools need to LOOK WITHIN to understand why they’re not getting applicants. Maybe it has something to do with the woke agenda? 🤔 Parents are pulling their kids out of public schools. Teachers are quitting. Young people no longer want to become teachers. The public schools are imploding — and they double down on their liberal practices and then whine for more money to solve the problem!!!

Jodie McDaniel
2d ago

I thought that the reason for the Lottery was to SUPPORT Public Schools. So where is that money, Gov. Cooper???

