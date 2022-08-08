ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
STOCKS
coingeek.com

What does the BSV investors’ lawsuit mean for Bitcoin and digital currencies in the UK?

News broke out that BSV Claims Limited had brought a £9.9 billion class-action lawsuit against digital currency exchanges Binance, Kraken, Shapeshift, and Bittylicious. The collective proceedings order, which is the U.K. equivalent of a class-action lawsuit in the United States, accuses the exchanges of colluding to delist BSV without good reason, reducing, preventing, and distorting competition in the U.K. as a result.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Mother Jones

A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto's forced deleveraging is over and bitcoin is still an asset to hold amid economic uncertainty

The forced deleveraging that's weighed on the crypto market in the last quarter is over, Mike Novogratz said. He thinks the crypto market has reached equilibrium and is awaiting new narratives in the space. Bitcoin is still an attractive asset amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Novogratz said. Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Business as usual at India’s WazirX as Binance distances itself

Indian crypto exchange WazirX said its operations are being conducted as usual, even after Binance denied owning equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX. The spat over ownership — Binance had reportedly acquired WazirX in 2019 — surfaced after Indian authorities reportedly froze US$8 million in WazirX assets, alleging possible violation of foreign exchange laws.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Unknown investor buys $3B worth of Bitcoin, becoming one of the largest holders

A mysterious investor spent over $3 billion to purchase nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10 and became one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. The unknown buyer purchased their Bitcoins for an average of $23,000 each. According to data from June 2022, Satoshi Nakamoto is the largest Bitcoin...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Bitmain co-founder welcomes crypto regulation to restore market confidence

To understand where the industry might be going after the market turmoil, we spoke with John Ge, chief executive officer at Matrixport, a Singapore-based digital asset manager with over $10 billion in assets under management and custody. Ge was formerly the head of investment and financing as well as a...
MARKETS
forkast.news

India’s WazirX says it has no-tolerance policy on illegal activities

Zanmai Labs Private Limited, the firm operating Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, said Tuesday it has a no-tolerance policy towards any “illegal activities”. Users agree to use the exchange in accordance with applicable laws, the company said in a statement. Fast facts. WazirX, one of India’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy