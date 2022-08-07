Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Gators QB ranked among top-25 at his position per Athlon Sports
With all the hype that Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has received heading into his first year as the Gators’ starter, it’s sometimes hard to remember that he’s a relatively unproven player. He competed for playing time last year with Emory Jones, and Dan Mullen never really gave...
ESPN's 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all-time includes this Gator
ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his list of the 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all time, with Reggie Green the lone Florida Gator to make the list. Reggie Green’s 1992 freshman season comes in at No. 49 overall and No. 6 among offensive linemen on Connelly’s list. Green began his career at left tackle before injuries forced him to switch to right tackle later in his career. He was named to the All-SEC team in 1993, but those ailments slowed down his career. Connelly even includes an incredible quote from former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil, who was working for ABC as an analyst, where he says that Green was the “best freshman tackle I have ever seen in college football” on a 1992 broadcast.
deseret.com
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Watch: Little leaguers are imitating former Vols baseball star during games
Tennessee Vols baseball is making its impact felt on Little Leagues around the country. Specifically, former Vols baseball star Jordan Beck, who was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the first round (competitive balance round before the second round) of the 2022 MLB Draft, has had a profound effect on kids playing baseball.
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their roster
Basketball in Henderson is starting to get more exciting. As the G League Ignite gear up for their first season in Henderson, they continue to make exciting moves. Shaq’s son Shareef recently signed a 6 figure deal with the Ignite. Now Mojave King has signed on as well.
