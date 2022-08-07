ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his list of the 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all time, with Reggie Green the lone Florida Gator to make the list. Reggie Green’s 1992 freshman season comes in at No. 49 overall and No. 6 among offensive linemen on Connelly’s list. Green began his career at left tackle before injuries forced him to switch to right tackle later in his career. He was named to the All-SEC team in 1993, but those ailments slowed down his career. Connelly even includes an incredible quote from former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil, who was working for ABC as an analyst, where he says that Green was the “best freshman tackle I have ever seen in college football” on a 1992 broadcast.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO