Read full article on original website
Related
‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Easter service, April 23, 2022, in Moscow. Over the past six months, Russia has fortified its economic defenses after Western countries pummeled it with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the crackdown, the Kremlin continues to rake in billions in oil and...
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
China Says Taiwan Issue Could Take It to 'War' With U.S.
"Extra caution and a sense of responsibility is indispensable when it comes to Taiwan," Jing Quan, minister of China's embassy in Washington, D.C. said.
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan
The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Snickers parent company Mars Wrigley issues apology to China for suggesting Taiwan is an independent country
Snickers found itself in hot water after saying Taiwan was an independent country during a promotional event for a new limited-edition candy bar.
Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
Apple warns its suppliers about China following Pelosi Taiwan visit
Ripple effects are continuing to multiply after the controversial visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan just a few days ago. That visit sparked furious saber-rattling from China, for example, and even had some people fretting about WWIII. Fortunately, the worst-case fears about the Pelosi Taiwan visit didn’t come to pass. But that’s not to say her visit was completely consequence-free, either.
China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast
Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes
KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine conducted long-range strikes on Russian troop bases and two key bridges across the Dnipro river overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Monday. The strikes hit the only two crossings Russia has to the pocket of southern Ukrainian territory it has occupied on the western bank of the vast Dnipro river, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command.
China warns of a possible military response to Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip
China once again warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against visiting Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Defense signaled there could be a military response. "If the US insists on taking its own course, the Chinese military will never sit idly by," a spokesperson said. China suggested Tuesday that there could be...
CNBC
First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Australia's CBA posts 11% profit jump but warns of housing headwinds
SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) rode the end of a pandemic-powered property boom to its best annual profit in four years, but warned that spiralling cost-of-living pressures had started to hit consumer confidence.
U.S. must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday.
The Observer view on Nancy Pelosi’s reckless and provocative visit to Taiwan
It would be interesting to know what Nancy Pelosi thinks she achieved by visiting Taiwan last week. She may say her hosts were buoyed by this very visible show of support from a high-ranking American politician – and this is true, up to a point. She may also claim that she stood up for Taiwanese and global democracy against the oppressive authoritarianism typified by China’s unelected Communist party rulers.
Comments / 0