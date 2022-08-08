Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond: 3 Recipes to Try Tonight
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has plenty of recipes for those nights when you don't know what to cook. Here are three recipes you might want to make for your next meal.
The crunchiest fried green tomatoes only take 10 minutes to cook
In the midst of two non-stop years of plowing through graduate school, I recently did something wild. After my latest semester of classes wrapped, I got a book from the library — and I read for pleasure. A fun book. A book I didn't have to cite, study or even really understand. It was amazing.
Ree Drummond’s Crunchy, Crispy, and Tangy Coleslaw Recipes
Take a bite out of one of 'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond's delicious variety of coleslaw recipes.
Quick Pork Fried Rice Recipe
Are you looking for a quick and easy meal that mimics Chinese take-out, but is actually homemade? This quick pork fried rice is the perfect fit for any family or individual who loves fried rice. For starters, it's pretty simple to make. Recipe developer Ting Dalton came up with the recipe, and she says that "it's a fantastic way to use up leftover rice." If you don't want that leftover white rice to go to waste, stick it in the fridge and use it for this recipe the next day or a few days later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
BET
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Tamale Pie Is a Perfect Comfort Food Recipe
Ree Drummond makes an easy comfort food recipe that her family loves. 'The Pioneer Woman' star's tamale pie comes together quickly and has one secret ingredient she said makes a difference.
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Cheesesteak Burger
The Pioneer Woman has you covered if you’re looking for an easy hamburger recipe. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make a cheesesteak burger. Read on for how to prepare this tasty dish. Ree Drummond’s cheesesteak burger Drummond is a fan of jarred cheese sauce. She says it’s an important ingredient when making cheesesteak …
RELATED PEOPLE
Your favorite Monster Cereals are back in stores – even Frute Brute
Inspired by classic horror film characters, the Monster Cereals have been fan favorites for more than half a century. But this year, their return is extra special.
12 best grilled shrimp recipes to try before summer is over
Who said hamburgers, hot dogs, and steaks were the only things worth breaking out the grill for? Even delicate proteins like shrimp can (and should) be cooked on the grill. From spicy, pineapple-topped shrimp tacos to updated classics like garlicky scampi and New England-style shrimp rolls, we've got you covered.
Olivia Newton-John and the relationship she had with her surviving husband, John Easterling
The world is still mourning the death of beloved actress Olivia Newton-John who passed away on her ranch in Southern California. Known for starring as Sandy in Grease, the British-Australian singer, actress, and activist has many connections to the name “John.” The first one is her dad, Brinley...
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Teriyaki Shrimp and Pineapple Recipe Uses an Easy Cooking Hack
Ree Drummond makes an easy teriyaki shrimp and pineapple recipe that she cooks in aluminum foil packets. The parcels steam the ingredients perfectly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Made In’s Chef’s Knife That Sold Out In One Day Is Finally Back In Stock — But Not For Long!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re pretty brand proud here at Kitchn. While there are a lot of gadgets and gear that come across our inboxes, there are a few elite brands that wiggle their way into our hearts — and kitchens — for good. Once such brand? Direct-to-consumer cookware powerhouse Made In.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Breakfast Tostada Recipe Is Ready in 16 Minutes
Ree Drummond shares an easy Tex Mex breakfast tostadas recipe that's ready in just 16 minutes. She layers tostadas with beans, cheese and repeats the layers before topping with an egg.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Broccoli Mac and Cheese Recipe Is an Easy Mashup Casserole
Ree Drummond mashes up broccoli cheese soup and mac and cheese in a family-friendly casserole recipe. 'The Pioneer Woman' star shares the easy steps.
What Does an Upside-Down Pineapple Mean? The Hidden Message Behind the Symbol
If you see an upside-down pineapple symbol on someone's phone case, tote bag or car, you may think it's just a cute trend. But in actuality, it holds a deeper meaning—one that many TikTok users are posting about lately! It leaves many wondering, "What is an upside-down pineapple's meaning?"
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0