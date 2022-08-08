ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

kwhi.com

SEVERAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO 11 ACRE GRASS FIRE EAST OF BRENHAM

A grass fire Wednesday afternoon east of Brenham required the assistance of nearly all Washington County fire departments. Units were called out around 6:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Mustang Road to assist with a grass fire. While firefighters were en route, the call was upgraded to an all...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER

1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
MAGNOLIA, TX
inForney.com

Residents evacuate, agencies fight wildfire

In Washington County at around 6 p.m. Sunday, residents probably received an unusual alert on their phones. There was an evacuation order for Schulenburg Lane in Burton. According to a press release from Washington County, a grassfire started at 2:30 p.m. and picked up momentum when the winds increased shortly after.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000

For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KBTX.com

Midnight update: Madison County fire contained

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Midnight update: The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire near North Zulch is 100% contained and burned 136 acres. Emergency crews are on the scene of a grass fire near North Zulch in Madison County and they’re asking motorists to stay out of the area.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire

LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County.  In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires.  The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene.  Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
LIVINGSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM

12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

GRIMES COUNTY GRASS FIRE

08/06/22 7:33pm-Montgomery Fire assisting Plantersville Fire on a large grass fire spreading to the woods on County Road 203. This is between FM 1774 and Martinez Drive just outside Plantersville.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KAGS

New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help

BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA

One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in collision

A 31-year-old Navasota man lost his life Saturday night, Aug. 6, when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 8:30 p.m., Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on Farm-to-Market Road 379 near Minnie Street. The investigation determined an 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound lane of FM 379 waiting to turn onto Grace Street. A motorcycle, driven by Isaac Barrera, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler causing the bike to leave the roadway. Barrera was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger were not injured. Th responding Justice of the Peace officer requested an autopsy on Barrera.
NAVASOTA, TX
