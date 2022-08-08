Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
SEVERAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO 11 ACRE GRASS FIRE EAST OF BRENHAM
A grass fire Wednesday afternoon east of Brenham required the assistance of nearly all Washington County fire departments. Units were called out around 6:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Mustang Road to assist with a grass fire. While firefighters were en route, the call was upgraded to an all...
Firefighters still battling 300-acre wildfire in Washington County
As of 1 p.m. Monday, firefighters are still battling a 300-acre wildfire in the Washington County community of Burton, with approximately 20 percent of the blaze contained.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER
1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
Latest on Burns Creek Fire: 90 percent contained, survivors thankful to be safe
Well into day three of the Burns Creek wildfire, the powerful flames have ravaged nearly 400 acres of the Burton community along Lake Somerville.
Residents evacuate, agencies fight wildfire
In Washington County at around 6 p.m. Sunday, residents probably received an unusual alert on their phones. There was an evacuation order for Schulenburg Lane in Burton. According to a press release from Washington County, a grassfire started at 2:30 p.m. and picked up momentum when the winds increased shortly after.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000
For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
City of Magnolia enters Stage 3 drought as water wells reach 70% pumping capacity
The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city of Magnolia to enter Stage 3 drought status Aug. 8, City Administrator Don Doering said in an Aug. 10 interview.. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city...
KBTX.com
Midnight update: Madison County fire contained
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Midnight update: The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire near North Zulch is 100% contained and burned 136 acres. Emergency crews are on the scene of a grass fire near North Zulch in Madison County and they’re asking motorists to stay out of the area.
Update: Burns Creek fire now 300 acres, 20 percent contained
The Burns Creek fire is reported to be 300 acres and 20 percent contained, according to the Rocky Creek Fire Department.
Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire
LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County. In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires. The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene. Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE EXTRA DEPUTY, VEHICLE FOR SECURITY AT BURTON ISD
Washington County Commissioners agreed to provide for additional security at Burton ISD schools at their meeting today (Tuesday). The court approved an extra Washington County Sheriff’s deputy and vehicle in the 2022 budget year for security at Burton ISD. The school district will pay the county back for costs associated with the deputy and vehicle.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY
A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM
12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
GRIMES COUNTY GRASS FIRE
08/06/22 7:33pm-Montgomery Fire assisting Plantersville Fire on a large grass fire spreading to the woods on County Road 203. This is between FM 1774 and Martinez Drive just outside Plantersville.
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Changes Regulations For The Construction Of Homes In “Cluster Developments”
Building homes in College Station with no minimum lot size has been approved by the College Station city council. Council members at their July 28 meeting changed regulations for the construction of homes in “cluster developments”. Changes includes eliminating a minimum lot size and increasing the minimum amount...
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
Navasota Examiner
Motorcyclist killed in collision
A 31-year-old Navasota man lost his life Saturday night, Aug. 6, when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 8:30 p.m., Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on Farm-to-Market Road 379 near Minnie Street. The investigation determined an 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound lane of FM 379 waiting to turn onto Grace Street. A motorcycle, driven by Isaac Barrera, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler causing the bike to leave the roadway. Barrera was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger were not injured. Th responding Justice of the Peace officer requested an autopsy on Barrera.
