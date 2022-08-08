ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings

Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ntt#Zacks Investment Research#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Nttyy
NASDAQ

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Village Farms (VFF) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Village Farms (VFF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this greenhouse operator would post...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Benzinga

Spirit Airlines: Q2 Earnings Insights

Spirit Airlines SAVE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:50 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spirit Airlines beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $507.69 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lumos Pharma Q2 Earnings

Lumos Pharma LUMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumos Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was up $393 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings

Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.91. This compares to loss of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.37%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings

Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Unity Software Q2 Earnings

Unity Software U reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unity Software beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $23.48 million from the same...
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Kornit Digital (KRNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Kornit Digital (KRNT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.31 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.28. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Principal Financial (PFG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.71%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy