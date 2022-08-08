Read full article on original website
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings
Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.39 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Village Farms (VFF) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Village Farms (VFF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this greenhouse operator would post...
Spirit Airlines: Q2 Earnings Insights
Spirit Airlines SAVE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:50 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spirit Airlines beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $507.69 million from the same...
Recap: Lumos Pharma Q2 Earnings
Lumos Pharma LUMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumos Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was up $393 thousand from the same...
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings
Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.91. This compares to loss of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.37%. A...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
Recap: Unity Software Q2 Earnings
Unity Software U reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unity Software beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $23.48 million from the same...
Kornit Digital (KRNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Kornit Digital (KRNT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.31 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.28. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%....
etfdailynews.com
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CTI BioPharma (CTIC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5%....
Principal Financial (PFG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.71%. A quarter...
