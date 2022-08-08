Read full article on original website
Monster waves break over rooftops of condos in Hawaii amid 'historic' swell
Monster waves pounded the south-facing shores of the Hawaii Islands over the weekend amid a surge that the National Weather Service called "historic." Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, which closed multiple state beach parks along south-facing shores, said it was the largest swell in over a decade with waves up to 24 feet.
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
'Not supposed to happen': Why Hawaii's tourist helicopters see an unusually high number of helicopter crashes
A sightseeing tour helicopter spun uncontrollably until it crashed into a hardened lava field on the Big Island of Hawaii last month. The pilot and five passengers sustained major and minor injuries. “The helicopter had a high [flight] time, with 12,000 some odd hours. The tail boom had just recently...
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
A Hawaiian Airlines passenger who was kicked off a plane after boarding due to an 'invalid ticket' says the airline initially 'wasn't willing to accommodate anything'
In a series of viral TikTok videos, passenger Ryan DeMarre said the desk agent wouldn't provide "a straight answer as to why the ticket was invalid."
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
British Airways sent passengers an email mid-flight saying the airline had canceled the 2nd leg of their trip
After landing at Heathrow from Austin, BA told three passengers their connection to Edinburgh had been canceled, forcing them to travel by train.
I’m a pilot and these are the big mistakes passengers make on flights
FLYING can be stressful – even taking a physically toll on our bodies. From knowing what to drink to how to get the best chance to sleep on a plane, pilot Christine Cancer has revealed her top tips to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. And according...
A passenger with an $11,000 ticket to Europe says Air Canada 'begged' 25 people to get off the plane because it was too heavy to take off. Then they lost his bag.
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 5 things I always pack in my carry-on and 4 I never do.
After working in the airline industry for years and packing a carry-on bag multiple times a week, I know the essentials and what to leave at home.
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected
Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
Delta passenger says airline charged her daughter $1,100 after a booking error and then lost her wedding attire just weeks later
In two separate social media posts a month apart, Donna Partow recounted how Delta charged her daughter $1,100, and then lost her wedding accessories.
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
A Qantas crew declared an emergency to get priority landing because the plane only had 40 minutes left of fuel, report says
A Qantas Airways plane was low on fuel so the crew declared an emergency for priority landing. The plane landed in Perth, Australia, with 40 minutes left of fuel, a Qantas pilot told The Guardian. The Australian Safety Transport Bureau is investigating, but the pilot said it wasn't a safety...
