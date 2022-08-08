Read full article on original website
What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over life-threatening complications that strike months later
ANYONE who has had coronavirus has been warned over life-threatening complications that strike months after infection. Medics are starting to recognise that the virus impacts the whole body and not just the respiratory system. Researchers at Kings College London said it's a multi-system condition that can cause disease throughout the...
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
I Am A Brain Cancer Doctor. I Thought I Understood My Patients — Then I Got A Brain Tumor.
As I heard the sci-fi clangs and bellows of the MRI scanner, all that rang through my mind was the near-familiarity of this experience. As a neuro-oncologist, I have often listened to my patients’ experiences in MRI scanners, from the loud noises to the claustrophobic abyss, and seen their anxiety that preceded the results.
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
Common symptoms of depression: What to know
Everyone experiences feelings of sadness occasionally, but depression is different. It persists over time and can cause a range of other symptoms, including feelings of hopelessness, anger, irritability, tiredness, and difficulty concentrating. Depression is a medical condition that affects about. . It is also called clinical depression or major depressive...
Wellbutrin and Panic Attacks: What Is the Link?
Wellbutrin is a medication primarily used to treat depression, but some people may experience side effects like anxiety and panic attacks. Wellbutrin is the brand name for the drug bupropion hydrochloride, an aminoketone class antidepressant, FDA-approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Though bupropion formulations can be effective for...
CDC: More Clots, Kidney Failure in Kids After COVID
A wide range of symptoms and conditions cropped up in children and adolescents in the year after a COVID-19 infection, though they were seemingly spared from mental and breathing issues, a CDC study reported. Compared with peers not diagnosed with COVID-19, young people ages 0-17 years with laboratory-confirmed illness were...
Deep Brain Stimulation Shown to Improve Anxiety, Depression in PD
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) exhibited significant improvement in measurement scales for depression and anxiety when treated with subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation. Deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) was associated with significant improvement in symptoms of anxiety and depression among patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
Social isolation, loneliness cited for raising heart attack risk
Social isolation and loneliness put people at a 30% higher risk of heart attack, stroke or death from either, a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association warns. The statement also highlights the lack of data on interventions that could improve heart health in isolated or lonely people. It...
Gastroparesis Awareness Month: Patients ‘Living with GP’ can help promote diagnosis, care
August is Gastroparesis Awareness Month, and this year’s theme, “Living with GP,” acknowledges the challenges patients with gastroparesis face and how their stories can help advance diagnosis, treatment and care. Previously, and more commonly, referred to as delayed gastric emptying, gastroparesis (GP) is a chronic digestive condition...
