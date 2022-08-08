Read full article on original website
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
Biden could hit this midterm election milestone not seen since JFK, chief of staff says
Despite record low approval ratings, President Joe Biden might be on track to secure a historic achievement last seen during the presidency of John F. Kennedy, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Democrats With 3 Months to Midterms
Major legislation and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade have caused some forecasters to scale back the GOP's midterm election projections.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push
MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: What is probably the worst part of Manchin-Schumer bill has been removed
Some good news today, in two parts. First, more Americans are working. That is unambiguously good. Corporate payrolls up 471,000 in July, with a 5.2% year-to-year wage increase, 6.2% if you're a blue-collar worker. The unemployment rate is down to 3.5%. The small-business oriented household survey, not quite as strong:...
Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP's 'political gamesmanship' after Dems reportedly ditch COVID tests for key vote
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren dismissed reports that Democrats are foregoing coronavirus testing in order to allow the maximum number of senators to vote for the party's social spending and taxation bill on Saturday night. "No. And oh, please," Warren said when asked if she was told not to test...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
MSNBC
What it took to get Sinema to support the Inflation Reduction Act
When Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin announced a breakthrough agreement last week and unveiled the Inflation Reduction Act, there were sighs of relief throughout the progressive political world — followed by a nagging question:. Is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on board?. In the days that followed, Democratic leaders...
Washington Examiner
Senate Republicans fume over Democrats passing surprise reconciliation deal
Senate Republicans lambasted their Democratic colleagues for pushing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal through the chamber over the weekend. Schumer squeezed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was thought to be dead due to opposition from Manchin and Sen....
Russians 'No Longer Able To Resist HIMARS': Front-Line Ukrainian Mayor
Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, said a recent attack by Ukraine's soldiers will help ahead of a counterattack against Russian forces
protocol.com
Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left
The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
Russia Having 'More and More Difficulties Conducting War in Ukraine': Rice
Rice, an adviser to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, blamed Russia's "immoral" troops for the military's struggling invasion.
The Democrats' New Inflation Bill Includes Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles That Don't Exist
After a marathon overnight session, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote Sunday. The bill apportions $740 billion for a grab bag of Democratic spending priorities in the name of combating inflation. One item on the list: tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs). There's a...
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL・
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
MSNBC
GOP missteps help Democrats deliver their biggest win to date
In the initial round of balloting on Election Day 2020, then-Sen. David Perdue was the top vote-getter, but the Republican incumbent fell shy of the 50 threshold. In Georgia, that meant he was forced into a runoff election, which Purdue fully expected to win. He didn’t. Thanks in part to...
POLITICO
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
