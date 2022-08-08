ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Zichal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
MSNBC

What it took to get Sinema to support the Inflation Reduction Act

When Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin announced a breakthrough agreement last week and unveiled the Inflation Reduction Act, there were sighs of relief throughout the progressive political world — followed by a nagging question:. Is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on board?. In the days that followed, Democratic leaders...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Senate Republicans fume over Democrats passing surprise reconciliation deal

Senate Republicans lambasted their Democratic colleagues for pushing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal through the chamber over the weekend. Schumer squeezed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was thought to be dead due to opposition from Manchin and Sen....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Security#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The U S Senate#Americans
protocol.com

Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left

The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL
MSNBC

GOP missteps help Democrats deliver their biggest win to date

In the initial round of balloting on Election Day 2020, then-Sen. David Perdue was the top vote-getter, but the Republican incumbent fell shy of the 50 threshold. In Georgia, that meant he was forced into a runoff election, which Purdue fully expected to win. He didn’t. Thanks in part to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy