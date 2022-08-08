Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Beach Energy Pens LNG SPA Deal With BP
Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. — Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. The...
rigzone.com
Petrobras Closes Sale Of Several Espirito Santo Assets
Petrobras has finalized the sale of all its stakes in the producing fields of Peroa and Cangoa and in the BM-ES-21 concession, jointly called the Peroa Cluster. Brazilian oil major Petrobras has finalized the sale of all its stakes in the producing fields of Peroá and Cangoá and in the BM-ES-21 concession, jointly called the Peroá Cluster.
rigzone.com
EMAR Offshore Buys Two Damen Fast Crew Suppliers
Independent maritime services company EMAR Offshore Services has bought two 2206 Damen Fast Crew Suppliers (FCS). With both vessels already in stock, one – named E-Six – has started operations in Angola supporting the local oil and gas industry, and will be joined by E-Seven shortly. The Damen...
rigzone.com
Diamond Offshore Rakes In $610 Mn In Second Quarter Rig Deals
Offshore driller Diamond Offshore has announced $610 million of contract awards in the second quarter of 2022. — Offshore driller Diamond Offshore has announced $610 million of contract awards in the second quarter of 2022. Diamond Offshore said that the $610 million in new deals was in addition to...
rigzone.com
Borr Jack-Up Rig Heading To West Africa
Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has agreed on a deal for one of its jack-up drilling rigs set to work for an undisclosed operator in West Africa. Borr Drilling said that it secured a binding letter of award (LOA) for the premium jack-up rig Prospector 5 with an undisclosed operator.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Russia is competing with Saudi Arabia by selling discounted oil as Putin's cheap crude flows to India
Russia is imposing steep discounts on its crude, undercutting Saudi Arabia's oil prices, Bloomberg reports. Russian barrels were cheaper than Saudi Arabia's from April through June. The discounted oil is heading to China and India as other countries shun Moscow. Russia is slashing prices on its crude, undercutting the price...
Putin's army is guzzling gas and Russians are stuck vacationing at home — boosting the country's oil production to a 5-month high
Russian oil production has hit its highest level since February as the army guzzles gas and people holiday at home, according to data company Kpler. The boom in domestic demand has seen exports to Asia tumble by 40% from their wartime peak, data shows. "Russians can barely fly anywhere, so...
Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says
MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.
Russian oil and gas revenues help current-account surplus more than triple to $167 billion
Russia's current-account surplus hit $167 billion from January to July, helped by strong energy revenues. That's up from just over $50 billion for the same time a year earlier, according to central bank data. Meanwhile, imports have collapsed as Western governments and companies shun Russia. Russia's current-account surplus so far...
rigzone.com
Ring Energy Posts Second Quarter Profit
Ring Energy reported a jump in net income for the second quarter of 2022 on the back of higher commodity prices. — Ring Energy posted a net income of $41.9 million for the second quarter of the year, up from the $7.1 million reported in the previous quarter. It has to be reminded that in the second quarter of 2021 Ring reported a net loss of $15.9 million.
rigzone.com
Europe Set to Start Winter Seriously Short of Diesel
Northwest Europe is forecast to begin a perilous winter with historically low amounts of diesel, a fuel that powers vast swaths of the economy. The region’s stockpiles of road diesel, heating oil and other diesel-type fuel are set to shrivel this November to the lowest level in data that goes back to the start of 2011, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd. That means there’s a smaller-than-usual supply cushion as the continent braces for a potentially severe winter energy crisis.
rigzone.com
Modec Forms FPSO Construction Joint Venture
Modec has executed an agreement for the establishment of a JV company with Toyo Engineering for the EPCI business of FPSO vessels. — FPSO provider Modec has executed an agreement for the establishment of a joint venture company with the Toyo Engineering Corporation for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation business of FPSO vessels.
rigzone.com
Targa Resources Post Soaring Q2 Profit
Targa Resources reported a steep climb in its quarterly and half-year profit. The company reported a net income of $596.4 million in the second quarter and $684.4 for the first half of the year. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items...
Discounts on Russian crude oil are shrinking as Moscow regains pricing leverage in a tight energy market
Russia is gaining pricing power for its crude after months of selling barrels at a steep discount. ESPO crude is now changing hands at parity with Dubai crude after previously trading at a $20 discount. Urals crude is selling at roughly $20 to $25 below Brent crude versus a prior...
rigzone.com
ADNOC Drilling Gets $3.4B Worth Of Jack-Up Deals
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has awarded two contracts totaling more than $3.4 billion to ADNOC Drilling for 8 jack-up offshore rigs. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded two contracts totaling more than $3.4 billion to ADNOC Drilling for 8 jack-up offshore rigs. The contracts, valued at $1.5...
rigzone.com
USA Drops Rigs
The U.S. rig count dropped by three week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 5. Baker Hughes’ latest count showed that the U.S. dropped two inland water rigs and one offshore rig week on week. The losses took the total U.S. rig count to 764 rigs, comprising 746 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs, and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count of 764, 598 are classified as oil rigs, 161 are classified as gas rigs, and five are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
srnnews.com
Oil settles lower as halted Russian pipeline flows appear temporary, demand fears rise
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly lower on Tuesday after a see-saw session as worries that a slowing economy could cut demand vied with news that some oil exports had been suspended on the Russia-to-Europe Druzhba pipeline that transits Ukraine. Crude prices have been under pressure for weeks as...
rigzone.com
Oil Edges Lower as Russian Flows Halted
Oil futures ended slightly lower Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, on indications that Russian crude shipments via the southern leg of a major pipeline to Europe may resume in a few days after being suspended. Benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude slipped after swinging about 2% in each direction earlier...
Russian crude is quietly flowing to European buyers like Italy and Spain as EU sanctions loom
Russian oil shipments to the Mediterranean region have jumped recently, Bloomberg data shows. Ports in Italy and Turkey have seen an uptick in Russian crude imports, hitting multi-week highs to start August. The European Union's partial ban on Russian crude will take full effect at the end of the year.
