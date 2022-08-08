The U.S. rig count dropped by three week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 5. Baker Hughes’ latest count showed that the U.S. dropped two inland water rigs and one offshore rig week on week. The losses took the total U.S. rig count to 764 rigs, comprising 746 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs, and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count of 764, 598 are classified as oil rigs, 161 are classified as gas rigs, and five are classified as miscellaneous rigs.

