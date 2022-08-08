ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

Beach Energy Pens LNG SPA Deal With BP

Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. — Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Petrobras Closes Sale Of Several Espirito Santo Assets

Petrobras has finalized the sale of all its stakes in the producing fields of Peroa and Cangoa and in the BM-ES-21 concession, jointly called the Peroa Cluster. Brazilian oil major Petrobras has finalized the sale of all its stakes in the producing fields of Peroá and Cangoá and in the BM-ES-21 concession, jointly called the Peroá Cluster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

EMAR Offshore Buys Two Damen Fast Crew Suppliers

Independent maritime services company EMAR Offshore Services has bought two 2206 Damen Fast Crew Suppliers (FCS). With both vessels already in stock, one – named E-Six – has started operations in Angola supporting the local oil and gas industry, and will be joined by E-Seven shortly. The Damen...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Diamond Offshore Rakes In $610 Mn In Second Quarter Rig Deals

Offshore driller Diamond Offshore has announced $610 million of contract awards in the second quarter of 2022. — Offshore driller Diamond Offshore has announced $610 million of contract awards in the second quarter of 2022. Diamond Offshore said that the $610 million in new deals was in addition to...
MARKETS
rigzone.com

Borr Jack-Up Rig Heading To West Africa

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has agreed on a deal for one of its jack-up drilling rigs set to work for an undisclosed operator in West Africa. Borr Drilling said that it secured a binding letter of award (LOA) for the premium jack-up rig Prospector 5 with an undisclosed operator.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Ring Energy Posts Second Quarter Profit

Ring Energy reported a jump in net income for the second quarter of 2022 on the back of higher commodity prices. — Ring Energy posted a net income of $41.9 million for the second quarter of the year, up from the $7.1 million reported in the previous quarter. It has to be reminded that in the second quarter of 2021 Ring reported a net loss of $15.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

Europe Set to Start Winter Seriously Short of Diesel

Northwest Europe is forecast to begin a perilous winter with historically low amounts of diesel, a fuel that powers vast swaths of the economy. The region’s stockpiles of road diesel, heating oil and other diesel-type fuel are set to shrivel this November to the lowest level in data that goes back to the start of 2011, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd. That means there’s a smaller-than-usual supply cushion as the continent braces for a potentially severe winter energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Modec Forms FPSO Construction Joint Venture

Modec has executed an agreement for the establishment of a JV company with Toyo Engineering for the EPCI business of FPSO vessels. — FPSO provider Modec has executed an agreement for the establishment of a joint venture company with the Toyo Engineering Corporation for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation business of FPSO vessels.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Targa Resources Post Soaring Q2 Profit

Targa Resources reported a steep climb in its quarterly and half-year profit. The company reported a net income of $596.4 million in the second quarter and $684.4 for the first half of the year. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

ADNOC Drilling Gets $3.4B Worth Of Jack-Up Deals

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has awarded two contracts totaling more than $3.4 billion to ADNOC Drilling for 8 jack-up offshore rigs. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded two contracts totaling more than $3.4 billion to ADNOC Drilling for 8 jack-up offshore rigs. The contracts, valued at $1.5...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Drops Rigs

The U.S. rig count dropped by three week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 5. Baker Hughes’ latest count showed that the U.S. dropped two inland water rigs and one offshore rig week on week. The losses took the total U.S. rig count to 764 rigs, comprising 746 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs, and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count of 764, 598 are classified as oil rigs, 161 are classified as gas rigs, and five are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Edges Lower as Russian Flows Halted

Oil futures ended slightly lower Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, on indications that Russian crude shipments via the southern leg of a major pipeline to Europe may resume in a few days after being suspended. Benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude slipped after swinging about 2% in each direction earlier...
